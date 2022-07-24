Love Islanders shaken by the news of sudden dumping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

Love Islanders shaken by the news of sudden dumping

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 7.04pm
The islanders are taken aback to hear there will be a shock dumping (ITV)
The Love Island contestants are in for a shock during Sunday evening’s episode, as they receive news of a sudden dumping.

In Friday night’s show, the British public were given the chance to vote for who they believe is the most compatible couple.

The three couples with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the island.

Sunday evening’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show will see the islanders taken aback when Adam Collard receives a text asking them to gather around the firepit immediately.

Gemma Owen then receives a text, which reads: “Islanders, the public have been voting for their most compatible couple. The couples with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the island tonight.”

Elsewhere in the villa, not all the surprises in Sunday’s episode will be sour, as Davide Sanclimenti prepares a classic Italian dessert to surprise his partner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

Whispering to Dami Hope in the bedroom, he says: “I am prepping the tiramisu for Ekin, so you need to bring the tiramisu.”

As night falls, Davide asks Ekin-Su to head to the mini firepit as she laughs and says: “Oh no, not the firepit.” To which Davide replies: “Why not, it’s our place.”

Sitting down, Davide goes on to tell her: “I wanted to bring you here because this is the place where we had our first kiss.”

Gesturing to Dami, who heads towards them holding the tiramisu, Davide tells Ekin-Su: “I prepared something nice, an Italian tiramisu.”

Ekin-Su seems overjoyed by the gesture and asks her partner: “Did you seriously make this?”

The islanders will also take part in the Love Island sports day, which will see them split into two teams to compete in a variety of classic sports day challenges.

Gemma captains the red team, while Paige Thorne heads up the blue team, as the islanders go head to head in three rounds: the egg-and-spoon race, the three-legged race and tug of war.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.

