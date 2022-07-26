Saffron Barker alleges she was nearly spiked while in an Ibiza club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Saffron Barker has alleged she was nearly spiked while in an Ibiza club and that the security staff were “aggressive” with her when she tried to report the incident.

The blogger and YouTube star, 22, recounted the situation, which occurred at Amnesia Ibiza while she was on holiday, on her Instagram story.

She said she wanted to discuss the event to “raise awareness” about the club and that spiking can be “much more common” than many people think.

Saffron Barker described the situation on Instagram (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Barker, who is the ex-girlfriend of Love Island’s Luca Bish, first shared a text post on her Instagram story where she told her 1.8 million followers that “tonight somebody tried to spike me”.

She later explained the incident in a video message where she recalled how after she ordered a drink at the bar she claimed she saw a man put something into her glass and then walk off.

The internet personality said that when she confronted the man about what he had done he allegedly made a comment about how “a little bit of ecstasy, MDMA doesn’t hurt nobody”.

Barker said she and her friends then approached several security guards but she was told they could not help her despite there being security cameras which should have captured the incident.

She added that one of the bouncers allegedly became “aggressive” towards her and her friends, leaving her feeling “terrified”.

Barker said: “Obviously, it’s bad enough that somebody tried to spike me but I think what’s even worse is the way that every single person (who) worked in that club, the way that they reacted was just absolutely vile.

“I’ve never felt so small in my life. I felt like I was made out to be a liar so I completely understand why people don’t talk about this.”

She added: “I just wanted to raise awareness as well, not only for the club and the way that they reacted, but also I think a lot of the time you never think is going to be you when actually so much more common than a lot of us think and I’m just so grateful that I’m here to actually tell this story and I didn’t actually get spiked.”

Barker, who starred in the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing, also wrote a caption on the video which read: “This is why girls are afraid to speak up. I thought security were supposed to look after us.”

Amnesia Ibiza has been contacted for comment.