Saffron Barker alleges she was nearly spiked while in an Ibiza club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Saffron Barker alleges she was nearly spiked while in an Ibiza club

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 11.06pm
Saffron Barker says she was nearly spiked in an Ibiza club (Ben Queenborough/PA)
Saffron Barker says she was nearly spiked in an Ibiza club (Ben Queenborough/PA)

Saffron Barker has alleged she was nearly spiked while in an Ibiza club and that the security staff were “aggressive” with her when she tried to report the incident.

The blogger and YouTube star, 22, recounted the situation, which occurred at Amnesia Ibiza while she was on holiday, on her Instagram story.

She said she wanted to discuss the event to “raise awareness” about the club and that spiking can be “much more common” than many people think.

BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards 2019 – London
Saffron Barker described the situation on Instagram (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Barker, who is the ex-girlfriend of Love Island’s Luca Bish, first shared a text post on her Instagram story where she told her 1.8 million followers that “tonight somebody tried to spike me”.

She later explained the incident in a video message where she recalled how after she ordered a drink at the bar she claimed she saw a man put something into her glass and then walk off.

The internet personality said that when she confronted the man about what he had done he allegedly made a comment about how “a little bit of ecstasy, MDMA doesn’t hurt nobody”.

Barker said she and her friends then approached several security guards but she was told they could not help her despite there being security cameras which should have captured the incident.

She added that one of the bouncers allegedly became “aggressive” towards her and her friends, leaving her feeling “terrified”.

Barker said: “Obviously, it’s bad enough that somebody tried to spike me but I think what’s even worse is the way that every single person (who) worked in that club, the way that they reacted was just absolutely vile.

“I’ve never felt so small in my life. I felt like I was made out to be a liar so I completely understand why people don’t talk about this.”

She added: “I just wanted to raise awareness as well, not only for the club and the way that they reacted, but also I think a lot of the time you never think is going to be you when actually so much more common than a lot of us think and I’m just so grateful that I’m here to actually tell this story and I didn’t actually get spiked.”

Barker, who starred in the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing, also wrote a caption on the video which read: “This is why girls are afraid to speak up. I thought security were supposed to look after us.”

Amnesia Ibiza has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier