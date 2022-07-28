HBO shares official trailer for documentary about Diana, Princess of Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment TV & Film

HBO shares official trailer for documentary about Diana, Princess of Wales

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 4.14am
HBO has released the official trailer for its upcoming documentary charting the rise and fall of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The film, titled The Princess, comes shortly before the 25th anniversary of the princess’ death in 1997 and will be released on the US streamer on August 13.

It will explore Diana’s complex relationship with the media and her romance with the Duke of Wales, including their marriage through to their infamous split in 1992.

The film will also show how the paparazzi frenzy contributed to Diana’s death at the age of just 36.

“I think we’ve got an unhealthy obsession, and I think she’s very close to being a monster,” a voice is heard to say in the teaser.

“When you put a modern person in an ancient institution, they will be destroyed,” adds another.

Diana and Charles on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital with their son Prince William in 1982
Diana and Charles on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital shortly after Prince William’s birth in 1982 (PA)

Describing the “intensely emotional” film, HBO said: “The Princess is a visceral submersion into Diana’s life in the constant and often intrusive glare of the media spotlight.

“The film unfolds as if it were in the present, allowing viewers to experience the overwhelming adoration, but also intense scrutiny of Diana’s every move and the constant judgement of her character.

“Through archival material, the film is also a reflection of society at the time, revealing the public’s own preoccupations, fears, aspirations, and desires.”

