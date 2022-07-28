George RR Martin misses House Of The Dragon premiere after positive Covid test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
George RR Martin misses House Of The Dragon premiere after positive Covid test

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 5.14am
George RR Martin misses House Of The Dragon premiere after positive Covid test (Richard Shotwell/AP)
George RR Martin misses House Of The Dragon premiere after positive Covid test (Richard Shotwell/AP)

George RR Martin was forced to miss the world premiere of HBO’s House Of The Dragon on Wednesday evening after testing positive for Covid-19.

The world-famous author, 73, said he was “as startled as anyone” as he had been very “cautious and conservative” when following precautions against the disease.

It comes shortly following his appearance alongside members of the cast at a HBO panel to promote the Game Of Thrones spin-off at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.

Describing his west coast tour in a video posted from his LA hotel room, Martin said: “A funny thing happened.”

“On the first day in Los Angeles yesterday I woke up and tested positive for Covid – I was as startled as any of you.

“What that means, of course is I can’t do most of the things I was planning to do here in Los Angeles.

2022 Comic Con – “House of the Dragon” Panel
It comes shortly following his appearance alongside members of the cast at a HBO panel to promote the Game Of Thrones spin-off at San Diego Comic-Con (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“Honestly, it’s a mystery to me how the world, I got this because I am positive, everybody around me as negative.

“But this virus is tricky, so here I am… I’ve had worse colds.”

The writer added that the positive test meant that he would be forced to miss several events in LA, including the House Of The Dragon premiere, with cast and crew members.

“It’s an amazing group and I was hoping to be with them… but that’s the world we live in, with Covid.”

But Martin promised fans that he would soon be back to in person events as soon as his quarantine period was over and would be returning to his home of Santa Fe to continue work on his highly anticipated novel The Winds Of Winter.

Signing off, he said: “I will say that if you’re going to have to go in quarantine, a four star hotel is a good place to do it.

“So, thank you all. I’m sorry if I disappointed anyone at Comic-Con, or someone who was hoping to see me at one of these premieres.

“I hate disappointing my fans and also it’s a huge disappointment to me.”

