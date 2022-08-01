Love Island scraps option for winner to steal £50,000 prize money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Love Island scraps option for winner to steal £50,000 prize money

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 12.09am
Laura Whitmore (Ian West/PA)
Laura Whitmore (Ian West/PA)

ITV has scrapped the Love Island finale’s “split or steal” segment in a twist for the show.

The dating programme has historically offered one of the winning couple the chance to steal the £50,000 prize money instead of sharing it with their partner.

However, host Laura Whitmore announced during Monday night’s final that this year’s winners would not be offered the choice.

Speaking live from the Mallorcan villa’s garden, she said: “After eight hot weeks and 36 amazing islanders looking for love, only four couples remain. There have been blow dries, bombshells and bed-hopping galore.

“But who will be crowned winners of Love Island 2022? The winning couple will split a huge £50,000 and this year we are not even asking them to choose between love and money.”

It meant winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti were not faced with the chance to double-cross each other – meaning they took home £25,000 each.

Since the UK show was rebooted in 2015, no-one has opted to steal the £50,000 prize.

The 2021 finale saw Millie Court receive the envelope containing the money, giving her the option to steal.

However, she decided to split it with her partner Liam Reardon and the pair went on to date for almost a year, splitting last month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier