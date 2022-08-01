Love Island scraps option for winner to steal £50,000 prize money

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ITV has scrapped the Love Island finale’s “split or steal” segment in a twist for the show.

The dating programme has historically offered one of the winning couple the chance to steal the £50,000 prize money instead of sharing it with their partner.

However, host Laura Whitmore announced during Monday night’s final that this year’s winners would not be offered the choice.

Speaking live from the Mallorcan villa’s garden, she said: “After eight hot weeks and 36 amazing islanders looking for love, only four couples remain. There have been blow dries, bombshells and bed-hopping galore.

“But who will be crowned winners of Love Island 2022? The winning couple will split a huge £50,000 and this year we are not even asking them to choose between love and money.”

It meant winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti were not faced with the chance to double-cross each other – meaning they took home £25,000 each.

Since the UK show was rebooted in 2015, no-one has opted to steal the £50,000 prize.

The 2021 finale saw Millie Court receive the envelope containing the money, giving her the option to steal.

However, she decided to split it with her partner Liam Reardon and the pair went on to date for almost a year, splitting last month.