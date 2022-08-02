John Bishop and partially deaf son to explore condition for ITV documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

John Bishop and partially deaf son to explore condition for ITV documentary

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 12.42pm
(Matt Crossick/PA)
(Matt Crossick/PA)

Comedian John Bishop and his partially deaf son Joe will embark on a journey to better understand the condition as part of a documentary for ITV.

The one-hour film will see the duo attempt to improve their knowledge about the deaf community and learn British Sign Language (BSL) together.

Joe lost most of his hearing 12 years ago at the age of 15 and the show will explore whether BSL can offer them a better way to relate to each other.

It will also see Bishop challenging himself to learn BSL well enough to perform a stand-up routine using it.

ITV said the pair would speak to people “who can not only relate to the miscommunication and misunderstanding they’ve faced, but can also offer them alternative perspectives on what it means to be deaf”.

Bishop said: “Before we started this journey, we could never have imagined what an impact it would have on us as a family.

“Joe and I are so grateful to the members of the deaf community who we’ve met this year, their generosity has changed our lives.”

Joe & John Bishop: Life After Deaf is being made by South Shore and Lola TV for ITV and ITV Hub, with Bishop and Lisa Thomas serving as executive producers.

ITV’s head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe said “This documentary is an opportunity for viewers to see a completely different side to John and understand more about what life is like for the deaf community and those around them.

“We’re very grateful to John and Joe for sharing their story with us and hope our audiences find this film engaging and informative, as we have done.”

South Shore chief executive Andrew Mackenzie said. “This is an extraordinary and brave film for the Bishop family to make.

“They’ve opened up an incredibly personal and moving story as they take their first steps into the deaf community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier