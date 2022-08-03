Nile Rodgers reveals his most valuable lesson of music career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nile Rodgers reveals his most valuable lesson of music career

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 4.07pm
Nile Rodgers discussed what he has learned in the music business (Jane Barlow/PA)
Musician Nile Rodgers has said the most valuable lesson he has learned in his career has been to “not be a music snob”.

The Chic co-founder, 69, was speaking to fellow musician and pop star Rina Sawayama, 31, as part of British Vogue and YouTube’s Vogue Visionaries series, which has previously featured names like model Jourdan Dunn.

Asked by British-Japanese pop star Sawayama, whose hits include the Charli XCX collaboration Beg For You, about valuable career lessons, Rodgers said: “To not be a music snob. Any song, and I mean any song, in the top 40, is a great composition because it speaks to the souls of a million strangers.

“As an artist, that was the greatest lesson I ever got. I wanted to speak to the souls of a million strangers. Now I want to speak to the souls of a billion strangers.”

Sawayama’s debut studio album Sawayama was a critical success upon its release in 2020, with Sir Elton John describing it as his favourite of the year.

She spoke about her “unconventional pop journey”, telling Rodgers: “I didn’t have the grades to get into music school, you know the musical grades, so I studied real hard, got into Cambridge University, studied politics there.

“But after going to Cambridge, I knew that music was what I needed to do.

“I didn’t know how to produce, but I was going on YouTube so I learned the basics through there. It’s been a very unconventional pop journey for me.”

Sawayama’s second studio album, Hold The Girl, is set for release this September, with the title track and the singles This Hell and Catch Me In The Air released recently.

Reflecting on what advice she would give to new musicians, the singer said: “I really feel that things started going well for me when I really just stopped looking at what other people were doing.

“I would say, what is it that makes you you? Really keep that close and get technical and don’t get arrogant.”

The second series of the Vogue Visionaries sessions launched in May with beauty entrepreneur and YouTube creator Nikkie de Jager, known online as NikkieTutorials, and also featured make-up artist Val Garland.

Nile Rodgers and Rina Sawayama On Becoming a Music Icon video is available on the British Vogue YouTube channel.

