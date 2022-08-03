Loose Women to welcome back studio audiences next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loose Women to welcome back studio audiences next month

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 4.35pm
Loose Women will welcome back a studio audience to watch the show the live from September (Loose Women/ITV/PA)
Loose Women will welcome back a studio audience to watch the show live from September, ITV has announced.

The talk show had been unable to invite the public into the studio for the past two-and-a-half years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

But from early September, fans will once again be able to share their lunchtime with the panel at Television Centre in White City, London.

On Wednesday’s show, panellist Coleen Nolan revealed the news, saying: “Over the past two-and-a-half years, it’s been a bit lonely and empty in here.

“We’ve got our lovely crew, but sorry crew, as much as we love you, it’s not quite enough.

“This studio needs filling up, so from early September, we are bringing back the studio audience, guys.”

Christine Lampard added: “We’ve actually really missed having a studio audience. It’s just us here, it’ll be so lovely to see you all coming back.

“We want to get as many of you as possible to fill up this studio from early September.

“It’s a chance to meet all of us and of course you can have a bit of a sneak peek behind the scenes, the bits you don’t get on the telly.

“Tell all your friends, get all the gang together and come and join us in London for a day out like no other.”

The daytime chat show has a panel of rotating presenters who interview celebrities, talk about their lives and discuss topical issues.

Panellists include Kaye Adams, Ruth Langsford, Charlene White, Nadia Sawalha, Linda Robson, Brenda Edwards and singer Stacey Solomon.

Loose Women is broadcast on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV & ITV Hub.

