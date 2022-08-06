Sean Bean: ‘A lot of men are made to feel like apologists for their sexuality’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sean Bean: ‘A lot of men are made to feel like apologists for their sexuality’

By Press Association
August 6 2022, 1.45pm
Sean Bean stars opposite Nicola Walker in new BBC One drama Marriage (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sean Bean has said “a lot of men these days are made to feel like apologists for their sexuality and their masculinity” while discussing his latest acting project.

The 63-year-old British actor has starred in The Lord Of The Rings, Game Of Thrones and recently won a Bafta for his role in BBC One drama Time.

Ahead of the start of his latest project, BBC drama Marriage, Bean spoke to The Times newspaper about how he feels views on men have changed in the post #MeToo movement world.

When asked if he believes it is harder to be a man now, he said: “Yes, I suppose it is, really.”

Bean added: “Certain aspects of a man’s character are frowned upon now as being discriminatory or boorish.

“But I think you’ve got to be careful we do not lose sight of what a man is.

“Look at the old heroes in mythology, history – there’s a great respect for a man’s adventures and his strengths.

“A lot of men these days are made to feel like apologists for their sexuality and their masculinity.

“And I think that’s something that men have to retain and celebrate as much as women celebrate their femininity.”

Bean, who has been married five times and wed his current wife Ashley Moore in 2017, also shared his views on the use of intimacy co-ordinators in film and television productions.

Reflecting on how his experience of portraying Mellors in the BBC’s Lady Chatterley in 1993 may have been different if intimacy co-ordinators were used at that time, he said: “It would spoil the spontaneity.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 – London
Sean Bean with his fifth wife Ashley Moore (Ian West/PA)

“It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things.

“Somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hand there, while you touch his thing?’”

He added: “I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise.”

In upcoming drama Marriage, written by Bafta-winning Stefan Golaszewski, Bean portrays Ian, with Nicola Walker starring as his on-screen wife Emma.

The four-part series, which starts on BBC One on August 14, follows the couple as they navigate the fears, comforts and frustrations of their 30-year marriage.

