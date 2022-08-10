Marcus Mumford reveals he suffered sexual abuse as a child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Marcus Mumford reveals he suffered sexual abuse as a child

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 9.47pm
Marcus Mumford has revealed he was sexually abused as a child (Ian West/PA)
Marcus Mumford has revealed he was sexually abused as a child (Ian West/PA)

Marcus Mumford, the frontman of folk rock band Mumford & Sons, has revealed he was sexually abused as a child.

Mumford, 35, found fame with the Grammy Award-winning band, whose hits include I Will Wait and Little Lion Man.

For the first time Mumford has revealed he was sexually abused when he was six years old.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Mumford spoke about his song Cannibal, which was released earlier this year and opens with the line “I can still taste you and I hate it. That wasn’t a choice in the mind of a child and you knew it.”

He told the magazine: “Like lots of people – and I’m learning more and more about this as we go and as I play it to people – I was sexually abused as a child.”

Mumford added: “Not by family and not in the church, which might be some people’s assumption. But I hadn’t told anyone about it for 30 years.”

Mumford’s parents are English but moved to California in the 1980s to work with Vineyard Churches, an evangelical church with musical ties.

He has been married to British actress Carey Mulligan since 2012 and the couple have two children.

The singer went on to explain that he had not told his mother about the experience until recently, after failing to realise he had not previously mentioned the incident to her.

After playing his mother Cannibal for the first time, Mumford said she came back to him a couple of days later and asked him exactly what the track was about, to which Mumford replied: “‘It’s about the abuse thing.’

“She was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ So once we get through the trauma of that moment for her, as a mother, hearing that and her wanting to protect and help and all that stuff, it’s objectively f****** hilarious to tell your mum about your abuse in a f****** song, of all things.”

After the conversation with his mother, Mumford told GQ he decided Cannibal should be the first song on his self-titled solo album.

“I felt like it had to go first,” he said.

“I started sort of apologising for it, in my head. But it’s like: That’s not right, either.”

Mumford went on to write Grace, a song about the conversation he had with his mother, and decided it would place as the second track on the album.

After Mumford & Sons formed in London in 2007, the band went on to headline Glastonbury Festival in 2013 and in the same year won the Brit Award for best British group.

They also secured two number one albums with Babel and Wilder Mind.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier