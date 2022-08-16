Ezra Miller reportedly begins treatment for ‘complex mental health issues’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ezra Miller reportedly begins treatment for ‘complex mental health issues’

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 5.23am
Ezra Miller reportedly begins treatment for ‘complex mental health issues’ (Ian West/PA)

The Flash star Ezra Miller has reportedly begun treatment to help with a series of “complex mental health issues”.

The actor, who identifies as they/them, apologised to those they had “alarmed and upset” with their past behaviour and said they were “committed” to recovery.

It comes after Miller was charged by US police over an alleged burglary in the state of Vermont, and is expected to appear in Vermont Superior Court in September.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald UK Premiere – London
The actor, who identifies as they/them, apologised to those they had ‘alarmed and upset’ with their past behaviour (Ian West/PA)

They have been embroiled in multiple controversies in the past several months, including being arrested twice in Hawaii on charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar.

The 29-year-old has also been accused of the abuse and grooming of a young girl.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement shared with US media outlets.

Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York, in 2018
Ezra Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont earlier this month (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour.

“I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

It comes as Warner Bros confirmed that superhero blockbuster The Flash is still going ahead amid the ongoing controversies with its star, with DC franchise boss David Zaslav saying he was “very excited” for the movie to be released.

