Strictly star Karen Hauer encourages ‘adopt, don’t shop’ in Peta campaign

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer said adopting her trio of dogs was “three of the best decisions I’ve ever made” as part of a campaign encouraging people to adopt a pet.

The professional dancer joins an illustrious list of stars, including actor Tom Hardy, BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James and Succession star Brian Cox, who have teamed up with animal rights organisation Peta to promote adoption.

Hauer, 40, stars in the new campaign encouraging people to “quickstep to your local shelter” and steer clear of breeders and pet shops.

Karen Hauer

She said: “I think it is extremely important to adopt; there are so many dogs out there that need a home. They just want to be loved, and they want that opportunity to be part of a family.

“Animal shelters and rescue centres are filled with lovable, affectionate dogs and cats who would be wonderful companions, and their lives depend upon being adopted.

“You know, there’s an opportunity for us to be able to make a difference and change a dog’s life.”

The TV star spoke of her bond with her three adopted dogs, Betty, Marley and Phoebe, in an accompanying campaign video.

She said: “Those days when you feel low, those days when you feel sad, my dogs make me want to get out of bed and go for a walk, and give me that emotional support.

“They give me that love every single day, every second. Adopting Betty, Marley and Phoebe were three of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

“If you’re thinking of adding a dog to your family, please remember to always adopt, don’t shop.”

