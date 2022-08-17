Lionesses captain Leah Williamson reveals what inspired her to play football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lionesses captain Leah Williamson reveals what inspired her to play football

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 4.55pm Updated: August 17 2022, 4.59pm
(Danny Lawson/PA)
(Danny Lawson/PA)

England women’s football captain Leah Williamson has revealed what inspired her to become a footballer.

The 25-year-old led the Lionesses to victory in the Women’s Euro 2022 tournament last month as they beat Germany 2-1 in a nailbiting final at Wembley Stadium.

During an episode of My Sounds on BBC Sounds, Williamson selected the track Inner Smile by Texas and revealed the song, which features in 2002 film Bend It Like Beckham, reminds her of why she wanted to become a professional footballer.

Bend It Like Beckham
Bend It Like Beckham (Alamy/PA)

Williamson said: “I’ve chosen it because I grew up watching Bend It Like Beckham, I wanted to be a footballer because of that film and this takes me back there.”

The film follows teenage girls Jesminder and Juliette, known as Jess and Jules, as they battle against their parents’ wishes to pursue careers in professional football.

During the programme, released as part of a series to celebrate the BBC’s centenary, Williamson also chose songs including Picture Of You by Boyzone, Adele’s Hold On and Thinking Of You by Sister Sledge.

She described her selection as a “hand-picked playlist of songs that make me feel calm, composed and energised”.

Williamson also chose Vanessa Amorosi’s 2000 track Absolutely Everybody, saying: “It’s a feelgood tune and it reminds me of my teammates.”

Also on the Arsenal star’s playlist was Drive And Disconnect by NAO, Jocelyn Brown’s Somebody Else’s Guy and Bring It All Back by S Club 7.

The My Sounds series features personalised music mixes from names including Louis Theroux, Stephen Fry, Jodie Whittaker, Martin Freeman, Gordon Ramsay and Alex Scott.

Each celebrity curator has designed a mix for different moods with music that is personal to them, exploring the stories behind some of their favourite songs.

Williamson described her selection as “music that gets me in the zone, removing distractions so I can focus on the game”, and concluded with Does Your Mother Known by Abba and Afraid To Feel by LF System, which is at number one on the Official Singles Chart.

Williamson’s episode of My Sounds is available now on BBC Sounds.

