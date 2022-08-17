Angelina Jolie shares her experience of working with her sons on new movie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angelina Jolie shares her experience of working with her sons on new movie

By Press Association
August 17 2022, 6.07pm
Angelina Jolie has spoken about working with two of her sons on her latest project (Ian West/PA)

Angelina Jolie has said she and two of her sons “work well together”.

The 47-year-old mother of six has been working with two of the children, Maddox and Pax Jolie-Pitt, she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, while directing her latest movie Without Blood.

Speaking to People magazine, Academy Award winner Jolie said: “We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”

Eternals – UK Gala Screening
Jolie with five of her six children, Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox (Yui Mok/PA)

Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, have reportedly been working in the assistant director department on the set of Without Blood.

Of her son Maddox, who Jolie previously worked with on 2017 release First They Killed My Father, she said “(he) worked hard”.

Jolie also expressed how proud she was of all her children, telling the publication: “I’m proud that they are all very much their own people.”

She added: “Very different and still a very close family that learn from each other.”

Without Blood is Jolie’s first project with production company Freemantle, with whom she signed a three-year deal with earlier this year.

The deal will see Jolie produce, direct and/or star in films, TV series and documentaries with an international focus over the agreed period.

The American actress, who found fame starring in titles such as Girl, Interrupted, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Mr & Mrs Smith, also gushed over Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir, who both star in Without Blood.

She said: “Salma and Demian are very authentic and brave in this film. I had been a fan of their work.

“I knew they would bring solid commitment and craft to the film but honestly, they both blew me away.”

The plot of the film, which is based on Alessandro Baricco’s 2002 novel of the same name, has been kept well under wraps, however Jolie did speak about the impact the book had on her, saying: “The book had an impact on me as it has so many other people. It carries themes and questions important to discuss.”

