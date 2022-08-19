Kasabian claim sixth UK number one album and first since Tom Meighan departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kasabian claim sixth UK number one album and first since Tom Meighan departure

By Press Association
August 19 2022, 8.29pm
Kasabian claim sixth UK number one album and first since Tom Meighan departure (Official UK Charts/PA)
Kasabian claim sixth UK number one album and first since Tom Meighan departure (Official UK Charts/PA)

Kasabian have claimed their sixth UK number one album with The Alchemist’s Euphoria, their first offering since the departure of former frontman Tom Meighan.

The Leicester-born rock group, comprising Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter, have outsold their closest competition 2:1 with their seventh studio LP.

The album is the first to feature lead guitarist and songwriter Pizzorno on lead vocals since Meighan was sacked in 2020.

The album is the first to feature lead guitarist and songwriter Pizzorno on lead vocals since Meighan was sacked in 2020.

Meighan left Kasabian after pleading guilty to assaulting his partner Vikki Ager, with his bandmates branding his behaviour as “totally unacceptable”.

With six number one albums, Kasabian pull level with British music legends including Pink Floyd, Muse, Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead, Blur, Paul Weller, The Chemical Brothers and more, Official Charts UK said.

The band previously scored chart-toppers with Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor (2011), 48:13 (2014) and For Crying Out Loud (2017).

Since forming 25 years ago, Kasabian have traversed indie, Americana, space rock and more, amping each genre up to its most maximalist point.

Their new album looks to dance music for inspiration, the twisted hip hop of DJ Shadow and experimental ambience of Boards of Canada.

Tom Meighan court case
Meighan left Kasabian after pleading guilty to assaulting his partner Vikki Ager (Jacob King/PA)

Elsewhere in the charts, Pale Waves also enjoyed a new Top 5 entry this week with Unwanted, the group’s third studio album, which landed at Number 4.

The Mancunian indie-rock quartet, made up of Heather Baron-Gracie, Ciara Doran, Hugo Silvani and Charlie Wood, have previously enjoyed success with debut 2018 record My Mind Makes Noises and 2021 LP Who Am I?

The success of Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic Elvis has meant The King’s back catalogue has continued to surge.

His ELV1S – 30 Number 1 Hits collection, which topped the chart upon its release in 2002, has re-entered the Top 10 for the first time since January 2003.

This week marks 45 years since the legendary musician’s death, on August 16 1977.

