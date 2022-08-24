Texas university offers new course on the songwriting of Taylor Swift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Texas university offers new course on the songwriting of Taylor Swift

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 5.41am
Texas university offers new course on the songwriting of Taylor Swift (PA)
The songwriting of Taylor Swift will be the subject of a new literature course at a Texas university this autumn.

The pop megastar’s songs will be “read” alongside other UK and US literary giants such as Chaucer, Shakespeare, Coleridge, Keats and Plath.

Titled The Taylor Swift Songbook, the course will be on offer at the University of Texas at Austin (UTA) later this year.

The Brit Awards 2021 – Show – London
The pop megastar’s songs will be ‘read’ alongside other UK and US literary giants such as Chaucer, Shakespeare, Coleridge, Keats and Plath (PA)

Preliminary texts for students include the pop megastar’s albums Red (Taylor’s Version), Lover, Folklore and Evermore.

UTA follows in the footsteps of New York University (NYU), which has previously offered a course on Swift as a music entrepreneur,  and the various pop and country songwriters that helped shape her music and more.

The singer received an honorary doctor of fine arts from NYU at a student commencement ceremony earlier this year.

According to its description on the UTA website, the new course “uses the songwriting of pop music icon Taylor Swift to introduce literary critical reading and research methods—basic skills for work in English literature and other humanities disciplines.

“Focusing on Swift’s music and the cultural contexts in which it and her career are situated, we’ll consider frameworks for understanding her work, such as poetic form, style, and history among various matters and theoretical issues important to contextualization as we practice close and in-depth reading, evaluating secondary sources, and building strong arguments,” the description continued.

It comes after a separate university in Texas announced it will be offering a course based on the work of Harry Styles from 2023.

The course, titled Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture will be on offer at Texas State University Honours College from next spring.

It will focus on the pop megastar’s work, both in music and film, in order to “understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity”.

