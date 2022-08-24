Olivia Wilde says being served custody papers onstage was ‘vicious’ behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Olivia Wilde says being served custody papers onstage was ‘vicious’ behaviour

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 5.53pm
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis (PA)
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis (PA)

Olivia Wilde has described as “vicious” being served legal papers on behalf of her former partner Jason Sudeikis while onstage at an industry event in Las Vegas.

The actress and director, 38, was served with the documents in a brown envelope while promoting her upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon in April.

Wilde and Sudeikis were together from 2011 until late 2020 and are parents of eight-year-old son Otis and daughter Daisy, five.

Speaking to Variety for a cover story, Wilde referred to the incident without naming Sudeikis.

She said: “It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary.

“The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special Covid tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought.”

Footage showed the filmmaker appearing surprised after opening the envelope.

Wilde, who is now dating former One Direction star Harry Styles, added: “I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing

“To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.

“But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

Copenhagen shootings
Olivia Wilde is now in a relationship with Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

Following the incident at CinemaCon, representatives for Sudeikis confirmed the documents were related to the jurisdiction of the couple’s children, but said the actor had no prior knowledge of how they would be delivered.

His representatives have been contacted for further comment.

In December, Wilde confirmed she was dating Styles, 28, and said she was “happier” than she had ever been.

They have been in a relationship since she cast him in forthcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling, opposite fellow British star Florence Pugh.

Wilde also used the interview to rubbish claims Styles was being paid more than Pugh as his female counterpart, saying: “There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Avril Lavigne to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (Yui Mok/PA)
Avril Lavigne to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Love Island’s Dami Hope: Host Laura Whitmore’s departure from show is a pity (Yui Mok/PA)
Love Island’s Dami Hope: Host Laura Whitmore’s departure from show is a pity
Royal Academy Of Dance advises public to check dance teacher qualifications (Siobhan Hennessy/RAD/PA)
Royal Academy Of Dance advises public to check dance teacher qualifications
Brian Cox. That’s the Way the Money Goes (Channel 5/PA)
Channel 5 boss announces documentary starring Brian Cox at Edinburgh TV festival
Wednesday evening’s episode of Shetland saw Tosh caught in a potentially fatal explosion (ITV Studios/BBC/PA)
Shetland leaves viewers with an explosive cliffhanger
Idris Elba speaking at a special screening of Beast at the Hackney Picturehouse in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Idris Elba proud to bring blockbuster Beast ‘back to the borough’ for premiere
First glimpse at the Mitchell family in EastEnders’ flashback episode, featuring Eric Mitchell, Phil, Peggy, Grant, Billy and Charlie (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)
EastEnders shares first glimpse of Mitchell family in upcoming flashback episode
Emily Maitlis (James Manning/PA)
Emily Maitlis says BBC ‘sought to pacify’ Number 10 over Newsnight monologue
Heavyweights of British television Stephen Graham and Steven Knight have collaborated for a new period drama set in the perilous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London (PA)
Stephen Graham to star in illegal boxing drama written by Steven Knight
Kalush Orchestra (Yui Mok/PA)
Kalush Orchestra make appeal for Azovstal fighters on Ukrainian Independence Day

More from The Courier

'Desperate' for action: Clark
Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers…
0
John Justice in front of The Pillars on Dundee's Crichton Street.
Dundee pub manager makes plea for return of stolen Pillars model
0
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and…
0
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037663 -- Education Secretary launching consultation on Gaelic and Scots at the Goodlyburn Primary, which offers Gaelic Medium Education -- Picture shows gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri -- Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth - Wednesday 24th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Goodlyburn Primary: The Perth school where children learn entirely in Gaelic
0
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012673 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Goodlyburn Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth. Monday 26th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Poll: Should Gaelic should be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary…
0
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Gym lurker and firework firestarter