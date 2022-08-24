Channel 5 boss announces documentary starring Brian Cox at Edinburgh TV festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Channel 5 boss announces documentary starring Brian Cox at Edinburgh TV festival

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 11.51pm
Brian Cox. That’s the Way the Money Goes (Channel 5/PA)
Brian Cox. That’s the Way the Money Goes (Channel 5/PA)

Channel 5’s head of programming said the broadcaster has been “blessed” to commission a documentary about money – fronted by actor Brian Cox – as the UK faces a cost-of-living crisis.

The two-part series titled Brian Cox: That’s The Way The Money Goes will see the Succession star investigate wealth at opposite ends of the spectrum and explore our complicated relationship with money.

The documentary will see the Scottish actor Cox, 76, tell his own story from growing up in poverty to becoming a Hollywood actor playing one of the richest men on TV.

The Hunter Foundation dinner � An Evening with Sir David Attenborough
Brian Cox (Jane Barlow/PA)

Announcing the new series at the Edinburgh TV festival, Channel 5 boss Ben Frow said he came out of the first meeting with Cox thinking it was a “very simple idea”.

“It was clever,” he said.

“How do people spend their money? You have that compare and contrast between a billionaire who buys a house for £90million and then spends £30million redecorating it, or somebody who buys vintage cars and spends millions and throws money away.

“And somebody is going up and down the aisle of a supermarket with £30 in their purse, how do they spend that money?

“I love that idea of the contrast between our understanding of and our relationship with (money) – a really simple idea.”

Succession world premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Nicole Ansari-Cox and Brian Cox at the world premiere of Succession (Ian West/PA)

The documentary comes as the UK faces a cost-of-living crisis.

Frow said: “I mean, how timely is the show now. We have been so blessed.

“Could we be more on the money at a time of huge financial pressure on peoples’ purses.”

He added: “To get Brian Cox on Channel Five, it’s impossible. Why would he not go to one of our competitors?

“But what reassured me… We know we could do that compare and contrast in a warmer, more formatted way.”

The Andrew Marr Show
Brian Cox on The Andrew Marr Show (Jeff Overs/PA)

The series will see Cox visit a soup Kitchen in the Bronx, meet supermodels on Miami beach, speak to homeless people living in Harlem and visit a billionaire in London’s most expensive house.

Cox said: “This is a fascinating subject and having lived both ends of the wealth gap, this series will allow me to examine my own relationship with money whilst gaining a deeper understanding of how wealth really affects society today.”

A teaser clip of the two-part series was shown at the TV festival in Scotland.

In it, Cox says: “In this series, I want to find out what money does to you, to me, how it affects all our lives. Whether we have it or we don’t.

“After my father died, my mother discovered his bank had the sum of £10 in it, we were destitute. For me, money is very much my own personal demon.

“Something I have avoided confronting until now.”

Cox gained recognition for his extensive work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theatre, before starring as Logan Roy in the critically acclaimed HBO series Succession.

Brian Cox: That’s The Way The Money Goes was commissioned by Daniel Pearl and directed by Tristan Quinn.

[[title]]

[[text]]

