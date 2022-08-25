Rose Ayling-Ellis and Catherine Tate lead new BBC commissions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Catherine Tate lead new BBC commissions

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 3.25pm
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Catherine Tate lead new BBC commissions (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Catherine Tate lead new BBC commissions (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rose Ayling-Ellis is to front a “hard-hitting” BBC documentary on the challenges, discriminations and barriers faced by the deaf community.

The 27-year-old actress, who recently revealed she was leaving EastEnders, will explore positive movement for societal change and inclusion for deaf individuals.

The programme, entitled Signs For Change, is part of a number of BBC commissions announced at the Edinburgh TV festival on Thursday.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice with the glitterball trophy during the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Guy Levy/PA)

Ayling-Ellis, who won Strictly Come Dancing last year as the show’s first deaf contestant, said: “This documentary will be real, emotional and hard-hitting, and it is high time that the realities of deaf people in the UK were shared with a wider audience.

“My hope is to encourage people to look at our attitude as a society and to reflect on how we can improve the lives of deaf people.

“It will not paint me as an inspiration, but will instead lift the lid on the gritty stuff that we desperately need to confront.

“I have always admired the incredible, ground-breaking work of Rogan Productions, and I am thrilled to be working with James and the team to document my life, and to share what matters most to me.”

Emma Loach, BBC Commissioning Editor, said: “The impact Rose has had over the last few years is nothing short of remarkable.

Blue Planet to return for new series
Surfing of Bottlenose dolphins in South Africa from Blue Planet II (Steve Benjamin/BBC/PA)

“We are honoured to be working with Rose on this new BBC documentary which, by examining her own life and the experiences of others, will shed important light on the challenges still faced by deaf people in the UK.”

Other announcements made at the Edinburgh TV festival include a third instalment of Blue Planet, as well as Spy Wars: The Eighties which will tell the hidden story of real-life spies and traitors during the Cold War.

The BBC also re-emphasised a focus on comedy commissions as it announced that Cardiff will be its new City of Comedy for 2023.

Graham Norton Show – London
Catherine Tate (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The new comedies will be led by the six-part series Queen Of Oz, starring Catherine Tate as the black sheep of a fictional British royal family.

Bafta-award winning writers Paul Coleman and Sian Gibson have also been commissioned by the corporation for their new series Undoing Martin Parker.

The six-part series will star Gibson alongside Game Of Thrones actor Conleth Hill, George Costigan from Happy Valley and Worzel Gummidge’s Rosie Cavaliero.

Gibson said: “Luckily my fashion sense hasn’t changed since 1990 so it’s a dream to be reliving my youth and dusting off my crimpers with this amazing cast and wonderful team.”

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Sian Gibson (Matt Crossick/PA)

The BBC has also commissioned a fourth series of Guz Khan’s Bafta-nominated Man Like Mobeen, with Khan returning to the title role.

Khan said: “I’ve been away in Hollywood for a couple of years, but the entire time I was there I felt like I needed to come home and give my people the show they love.

“It’s still crazy to me that despite having not made Man Like Mobeen for three years, it still means so much to the people. So we’re making more, for you.

“As always, I promise authenticity both on and off screen. That’s how real change is made. I’m going to eat roti now, bye.”

