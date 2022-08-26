Original Gladiators question reboot given tighter health and safety rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Original Gladiators question reboot given tighter health and safety rules

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 10.56am
Original stars of Gladiators have questioned how the show’s reboot will look given rtghter health and safety regulations (Neil Munns/PA)
Original stars of Gladiators have questioned how the show’s reboot will look given rtghter health and safety regulations (Neil Munns/PA)

Stars of the original Gladiators have questioned what the show’s return will look like, warning that tougher health and safety regulations do “take away that excitement”.

The popular entertainment sports show is to return on the BBC for an 11-episode series next year, featuring new games alongside classic challenges like fan favourite The Eliminator – the gruelling obstacle course.

Original Gladiators Kim Betts and Sharron Davies, who were known to fans as Lightning and Amazon, appeared on BBC Breakfast on Friday to talk about the revival.

Davies, 59, said: “The only thing I think is going to be really testing is health and safety.

“I think going forward that’s the thing which will be so very different from way back then.”

Betts, 50, shared Davies’s concerns, revealing that changes were being made due to health and safety rules even when the original show was running.

“Huge changes,” she said. “When we first started, things like the 6ft free-fall we used to do without a harness, just fall on to a crash mat.

“Brilliant if you’re not scared of heights and are aware of rotational falls, but as health and safety came on throughout the years you’ve then got to be attached to a harness.

“It takes away that element of fear and excitement for the viewers back home.

“I know some people got seriously injured on that… so I completely understand it. But when you’re trying to invent an exciting, thrilling game and then health and safety step in, which they did on numerous events, it all has to be changed.

GLADIATORS group/ladies
The show will return for an 11-episode series next year (PA)

“It does take away that element of excitement.”

The show will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, returning with a new generation of “superhumans” who will compete against contestants in the “ultimate test of speed and strength”, the BBC said.

Davies, a former Olympic swimmer, recalled the “good memories but tough memories” as she described injuring herself shortly after starting on the show.

“I was kind of avoiding doing it for a while because I saw how much everybody got injured,” she said.

“Then the first year I did it I went and cracked my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) on my knee.

“So, good memories, but tough memories because we used to record two or three shows in a day and we would start really early in the morning and often finish at 10 o’clock at night.”

At its peak, Gladiators – broadcast from 1992 to 2000 – drew huge audiences to its Saturday evening ITV slot as the famous call of “Contenders, ready? Gladiators, ready?” echoed across TV screens.

Betts, a former British gymnast and the longest-serving Gladiator, said she has not been asked to be part of the show’s reboot.

She said: “I haven’t been asked. I know a lot of the public are wanting some of the old ones involved.”

Asked if she would like to be involved, Betts added: “That is a big question. I mean, I’m 50 and I’m one of the younger gladiators… Do people want to see a 50-year-old running around in a bikini?

“But it would be lovely to take part and try and help it be as successful as what it was.”

Filming of Gladiators will take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield next year.

