Stacey Dooley announces she is expecting a baby with partner Kevin Clifton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Stacey Dooley announces she is expecting a baby with partner Kevin Clifton

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 12.56pm Updated: August 26 2022, 1.42pm
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton (Ian West/PA)
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton (Ian West/PA)

Documentary-maker Stacey Dooley has announced she is expecting her first child with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton.

TV star Dooley, 35, first met Clifton when they competed on Strictly together in 2018, beating runners-up Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts to take home the glitterball trophy.

Sharing a picture of her bump on Instagram, Luton-born Dooley wrote: “Gaaaaaaang… We are having a baby! So bloody delighted.

“Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu. (Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had my tits done in LA I’m gonna scream.)

“Here goessssssss.”

Dooley is famed for her hard-hitting investigative documentaries and following Strictly she went on to present an episode of Panorama, titled Stacey Meets The IS Brides, Stacey Dooley: Locked Up With The Lifers, and a programme titled Stalkers.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Strictly Come Dancing 2018 winners Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley celebrating with the glitterball trophy (Guy Levy/PA)

Clifton, 39, was a well-loved professional dancer on Strictly from 2013 to 2019, and won the 16th series with Dooley before announcing they were a couple.

In March 2020 he announced his departure from the show after appearing in five finals during his seven-year stint and went on to land the lead in Strictly Ballroom The Musical – taking on the role of Scott Hastings in the theatre production based on Baz Luhrmann’s 1992 film.

On Instagram, Grimsby-born Clifton wrote: “We’re having a baby! And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant.”

During their time on Strictly, the pair received high praise for their 1960s-themed foxtrot to Jeff Beck’s Hi Ho Silver Lining which saw them top the leaderboard and perform again in the final.

Clifton was previously married to fellow Strictly professional Karen Hauer but the pair announced their split in 2018.

Hauer, 40, tied the knot with fitness professional Jordan Wyn-Jones during an countryside ceremony in Hampshire on June 7.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton perform the foxtrot (Guy Levy/PA)

Aside from Dooley, Clifton’s other celebrity partners over the years have included singer Frankie Bridge, actress Kellie Bright, singer Louise Redknapp, TV veteran Anneka Rice and broadcaster Susanna Reid.

On Friday, famous faces took to social media to congratulate the pair, including Good Morning Britain’s Reid, who shared eight love hearts.

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse sent her congratulations to the couple while Strictly professional Amy Dowden wrote: “I’m so so sooooooooo HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH BRO! Yayyyyyyyy.”

Former Strictly couples Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev, and Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen, have gone on to have children together after appearing on the show.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton (Ian West/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0
The Selkie Tapas Tuesdays
Restaurant review: Head to The Selkie in Dundee for Tapas Tuesday where you'll find…
0
Patatas bravas from The Selkie.
7 of the best venues to go to in Dundee for top dining deals
0
Anne-Marie (Ian West/PA)
Anne-Marie: I had doubt the whole time during first series of The Voice
Britney Spears celebrates initial success of comeback single from the bath
Russian actress Kotova-Deryabina during the opening ceremony (AP)
Moscow film festival opens with praise of soldiers in Donbas
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles adds further UK dates to his mammoth world tour
Keanu Reeves poses for a selfie with Dianne King and her husband Jason (Dianne King/PA)
‘He has made our year’: Keanu Reeves delights locals at a Northamptonshire pub
Steps (Sony Music/PA)
Steps hit chart milestone as Platinum Collection reaches number one

More from The Courier

Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton (Ian West/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0