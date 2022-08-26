Britney Spears celebrates initial success of comeback single from the bath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Britney Spears celebrates initial success of comeback single from the bath

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 10.25pm

Britney Spears has celebrated from the bath tub after discovering her collaboration with Sir Elton John is proving a chart success across the world.

They released their duet, Hold Me Closer, on Friday, marking her first new music in six years and her first release since the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

The track mixes Sir Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer with his 1992 song The One, while parts of Don’t Go Breaking My Heart from 1976 also feature in the song.

Spears shared a video from her bath tub to Twitter after appearing to delete her Instagram account earlier in the day.

She said: “Hello Sir Elton John, we are like number one in 40 countries. Holy shit. I am in the tub right now and I am about to go and have the best day ever, and I hope you are well.”

Replying on his Instagram page, Sir Elton said: “Hey Britney!! Thank you for this message. You’ve made my day!! Hope everyone has the best day dancing to our song!”

Later Spears posted a video of herself heading out for the day wearing a stylish white coat with black trim, a wide-brimmed hat and large sunglasses.

British Summer Time festival – London
Sir Elton John (Suzan Moore/PA)

She captioned the clip: “Keep smiling folks … KEEP SMILING !!! Psss I LOVE YOU ALL !!!”

Hold Me Closer comes after the end of Spears’ conservatorship which allowed her father Jamie to control her freedom and finances.

The song also follows the success of Sir Elton’s collaboration with Dua Lipa on their track Cold Heart (Pnau Remix), released last year as the lead single from Sir Elton’s 32nd studio album, titled The Lockdown Sessions.

In June this year Spears married her long-time partner Sam Asghari at her home in Los Angeles at a ceremony which included high-profile celebrity guests including Madonna, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

Spears wore a custom Versace off-the-shoulder wedding dress.

