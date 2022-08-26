Anne-Marie: I had doubt the whole time during first series of The Voice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Anne-Marie: I had doubt the whole time during first series of The Voice

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 12.03am
Anne-Marie (Ian West/PA)
Anne-Marie (Ian West/PA)

Anne-Marie has admitted she did not feel “worthy” of being a coach on The Voice UK during her debut last year – despite eventually winning the series.

The pop singer, from Essex, said she experienced doubt “the whole time” after joining the ITV singing competition alongside returning stars Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs.

But speaking ahead of her second series, the 31-year-old said the process showed her she had the required knowledge to help the contestants and deserved to be there.

Asked about the hardest part of her role on The Voice UK, Anne-Marie said: “I’d say last year, it was probably my own issues of feeling not worthy of it.

“When I got it, when I was called and they said we would like you to do it, I was like what, really, me?

“So I had like a doubt the whole time, like am I worthy of this, have I got stuff to give to people that they can learn from?

“So for the whole of last year I was going through the process when most questions I’d get asked I had something to say and something to give, and it was almost like this experience was helping me as well as the people on the competition, so I think by the end of the competition and the end of the show I was like oh wow, I do have knowledge, I do have stuff to give to people.

“So coming back that’s what I have changed about myself, I know that I deserve to be here so having that confidence actually makes me a better coach.

“So I am hoping that I can be better than last year really.”

Anne-Marie said winning the 2021 series with Scottish singer Craig Eddie was her “standout moment”.

She added: “I think that’s obvious, but I also think the first day when I stepped out and met the other coaches and sat in that chair, was a really big moment for me because I pride myself on being a good person and in the music industry, sometimes you don’t really get seen as a person, I think you just get seen for your voice, and I try and put my personality out there as much as I can and I’m trying to do good all the time.

“When we started the show and people online and in the audience and at home started saying ‘Oh Anne-Marie is so nice’, I think that was a really happy moment for me because people started seeing me for me and not just singing on the radio.

“So that was a really big thing for me to experience.”

Will.i.am said Anne-Marie was “well in form” for the coming series and “not feeling as nervous” as she had been during the previous run of episodes.

“She was victorious her first season so she’s super dialled in,” he added.

The Voice UK is set to return to ITV on Saturday September 3 at 8pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Anne-Marie (Ian West/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0
The Selkie Tapas Tuesdays
Restaurant review: Head to The Selkie in Dundee for Tapas Tuesday where you'll find…
0
Patatas bravas from The Selkie.
7 of the best venues to go to in Dundee for top dining deals
0
Britney Spears celebrates initial success of comeback single from the bath
Russian actress Kotova-Deryabina during the opening ceremony (AP)
Moscow film festival opens with praise of soldiers in Donbas
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles adds further UK dates to his mammoth world tour
Keanu Reeves poses for a selfie with Dianne King and her husband Jason (Dianne King/PA)
‘He has made our year’: Keanu Reeves delights locals at a Northamptonshire pub
Steps (Sony Music/PA)
Steps hit chart milestone as Platinum Collection reaches number one
Zawe Ashton (Luc Braquet/Tatler/PA)
Zawe Ashton recalls facing ‘bullying, demeaning and gaslighting’ during career

More from The Courier

Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Anne-Marie (Ian West/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0
Fife-raised piper Cammy Barnes performs at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes 'trumps' his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
0