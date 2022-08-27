Rebecca Adlington has emergency surgery after miscarriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rebecca Adlington has emergency surgery after miscarriage

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 11.57am
Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington has had emergency surgery after a miscarriage (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington has had emergency surgery after a miscarriage (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington has had emergency surgery after a miscarriage.

The former competitive swimmer, 33, shared a lengthy post on Instagram describing how she discovered she had lost her pregnancy during a 12-week scan on Tuesday.

Adlington said she left hospital on Thursday but was readmitted on Friday and treated for sepsis, a kidney infection and fever.

Although she is now “slowly on the mend”, she said it has been a “devastating time” for her and her husband.

Sharing a photograph from hospital while holding a cup of tea, Adlington wrote: “On Tuesday me and Andy went to hospital for our 12 week scan only to discover we’ve had a miscarriage which resulted in emergency surgery. I managed to leave hospital Thursday only to be readmitted Friday.

“After a day of treating sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever I’m slowly on the mend. Long way to go but I’m in the right place.

“I can’t thank the hospitals and the staff enough, been so supportive. It’s such a devastating time but important in times like these we remember we aren’t alone and have so much support.

Adlington with her medal after winning gold in the Women’s 800m Freestyle during the British Gas Swimming Championships at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park, London
Adlington with her medal after winning gold in the Women’s 800m Freestyle during the British Gas Swimming Championships at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park, London (PA)

“@andrewparsons5 you have been my rock this week. Same with family and friends. We haven’t managed to process it all yet but I know with their support we’ll get through it.

“Once I’m able to leave hospital I’m extremely grateful I get to go home and give my 2 little ones the best hugs!”

Soap actress Catherine Tyldesley and Paralympian Ellie Simmonds are among those posting messages of support.

Tyldesley wrote: “Oh love. I’m so sorry. Sending you both so much love and strength.”

Adlington, who competed on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2013, is already mother to seven-year-old daughter Summer from her first marriage to fellow former competitive swimmer Harry Needs, and one-year-old son Albie with Andy Parsons, who she married last year.

More recently, she has worked as a pundit for the BBC during its coverage of the Commonwealth Games and European Aquatics Championships.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Broadcaster and former MP Giles Brandreth praised ambulance and hospital staff who cared for him after he broke his arm (Jeff Spicer/PA)
Not-so-funny bone: Giles Brandreth praises ‘ace’ NHS staff after breaking arm
Estelle Maskame, author The Making of Mila & Blake.
BOOKS: Scottish author Estelle Maskame starting writing aged seven and got her first publishing…
0
David Dimbleby (Ian West/PA)
Dimbleby says Maitlis should not have made Newsnight monologue a ‘polemic’
Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington has had emergency surgery after a miscarriage (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0
The Selkie Tapas Tuesdays
Restaurant review: Head to The Selkie in Dundee for Tapas Tuesday where you'll find…
0
Patatas bravas from The Selkie.
7 of the best venues to go to in Dundee for top dining deals
0
Anne-Marie (Ian West/PA)
Anne-Marie: I had doubt the whole time during first series of The Voice
Britney Spears celebrates initial success of comeback single from the bath
Russian actress Kotova-Deryabina during the opening ceremony (AP)
Moscow film festival opens with praise of soldiers in Donbas

More from The Courier

Estelle Maskame, author The Making of Mila & Blake.
BOOKS: Scottish author Estelle Maskame starting writing aged seven and got her first publishing…
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Gyles Brandreth has praised NHS Fife after breaking his arm in Anstruther Picture shows; Gyles Brandreth and Victoria Hospital. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 27/08/2022
'If you're going to take a tumble, do it in Fife': Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth…
0
Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington has had emergency surgery after a miscarriage (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0