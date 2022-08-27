BBC launches Frozen Planet II with melting ice sculptures in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC launches Frozen Planet II with melting ice sculptures in London

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 4.47pm Updated: August 27 2022, 9.51pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer has launched the BBC documentary series Frozen Planet II by unveiling a collection of ice sculptures in London.

The 12 four-foot figures of emperor penguins and polar bears were installed on the steps of the Royal Albert Hall as it hosted a special Earth Prom on Saturday.

Organisers hope that as they slowly melt the sculptures will serve as a reminder of the impact of global warming on “our frozen worlds” and the challenges faced by a “heroic cast of animals”.

The sculptures were created by an eco-friendly company with a focus on sustainable practices.

Jonny Keeling, head of the BBC’s Natural History Unit, said: “I’m thrilled to see Frozen Planet II arriving at the Royal Albert Hall with these amazing penguin and polar bear ice sculptures for the whole family to enjoy while being reminded of the challenges these animals face in the extreme frozen worlds.”

Frozen Planet II
The ice sculptures outside the Royal Albert Hall (Ian West/PA)

TV naturalist Chris Packham will present the special prom, exploring the work of the BBC’s Natural History Unit which broadcast Sir David Attenborough’s earliest adventures.

The show includes the work of Zimmer and fellow composer George Fenton as well as music from around the world as well as the sounds of nature and spoken word.

A five-minute minute preview of Frozen Plant II will also be shown, accompanied by live music by Zimmer and Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora, who features on the soundtrack for the series.

Frozen Planet II
Aurora joined the launch (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Our world and our environment has always been a heart matter for me.

“I’ve believed that communicating her beauty, and her importance through art, music, and film is what touches us the most. It shows us what it is that is worth saving, it stirs our natural instinct.

“Being a part of this incredible project, working with such wonderful people, has been an absolute honour. I can’t wait for the world to see the world through the eyes of herself.

“Captured with patience and respect, and made with love.”

Frozen Planet II launches on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday September 11 at 8pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran (Hannah McKay/PA)
Ed Sheeran joined by Ukrainian band for live debut of collaborative track
Arctic Monkeys (Zackery Michael/PA)
Arctic Monkeys ask BBC not to show their Reading headline set live
Ozzy Osbourne performs on stage during the closing ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games (David Davies/PA)
Ozzy Osbourne says he is returning to the UK from Los Angeles
Titans of British music to battle it out at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (Lloyd Wakefield/PA)
Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran to face off at 2022 MTV Video Music…
Artist Alberta Whittle was among the pilot artists to have work shown in British embassies (Matthew Williams/PA)
Scottish artists to have work showcased in British embassies around the world
Laura Kuenssberg (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Kuenssberg: Johnson will have a ‘chunky chapter’ in British history
June Brown, in character as the long-suffering busybody Dot Cotton (Matt Crossick/PA)
Walford to bid final farewell to EastEnders legend Dot Cotton
A view of revellers watching steel bands at Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park on Saturday evening (Maighna Nanu/PA)
Revellers enjoy return of Notting Hill Carnival
A Roman bowl, AD 50-70, Early Islamic flask, AD 700-1000, Byzantine cup, AD 500-700, Byzantine jug, AD 400-500 (British Museum)
Ancient glass vessels damaged in Beirut blast go on display at British Museum
From left: Chris Hamilton, Dave Macdonald and Stewart Gordon (all from Perth). All pictures by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Gallery: Pints aplenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival in…
0

More from The Courier

The A911 between Auchmuirbridge and Leslie.
Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife
'Where the Hell is our government?': Anas Sarwar demands action on cost of living…
Monroe Smith, 8, and her five-year-old sister Ferne, from Kellas at the Forfar show. Pic: Paul Reid.
GALLERY: The pick of the bunch from Forfar flower show
Ray Wallace was reported missing from Perth on Saturday.
Appeal to find missing man, 34, from Perth
(Ian West/PA)
Crowds gather to protest over Dundee paedophile as police escort man out of home
The Courier monthly energy bill calculator.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1