Walford to bid final farewell to EastEnders legend Dot Cotton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Walford to bid final farewell to EastEnders legend Dot Cotton

By Press Association
August 27 2022, 10.01pm
June Brown, in character as the long-suffering busybody Dot Cotton (Matt Crossick/PA)
June Brown, in character as the long-suffering busybody Dot Cotton (Matt Crossick/PA)

The residents of Albert Square will say their final farewells to Dot Cotton in a special episode honouring the death of EastEnders stalwart June Brown, the BBC have said.

Brown became a cultural fixture for her long-running turn as the inimitable Dot Branning – best known as Dot Cotton, the character’s previous married name – providing Walford with one of its best-loved and most memorable figures.

The actress, who played the chain-smoking hypochondriac Dot for more than 30 years, died at her home on April 3 aged 95.

June Brown documentary
June Brown (BBC/PA)

In a special EastEnders episode airing this winter, Dot’s friends and family will come together to say their final farewells at her funeral after news of her death reaches Albert Square.

The character is currently residing in Ireland but as per Dot’s wishes, her funeral will be held in Walford, with her family and friends giving her the send-off she deserves, the BBC have said.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “Everyone at EastEnders was truly heartbroken when June passed away earlier this year and, for quite a while, no-one could even think about saying goodbye to Dot; an iconic character who will go down in television history and be cherished forever.

“June was always adamant that she never wanted Dot’s time to end while she was still with us, but she also knew that EastEnders would rightly say their farewells to Dot when the time was right.

“Sadly that time has come and we are determined to give the audience, who treasured Dot for so many years, the fitting tribute that she so deeply deserves.

Queen Visits Eastenders
The Queen during her visit to Elstree Studios meeting June Brown and Dame Barbara Windsor in the make-up room (Fiona Hanson/PA)

“So whilst it will be a very, very sad day in Walford, we will be giving Dot the send-off that she and June would want and rightly deserve.”

Brown first set foot in Walford’s Albert Square in 1985 in the soap’s 40th episode in a role that would come to define her, taking a break between 1993 and 1997.

In 2008 she became the first EastEnders actress to carry an entire episode single-handed.

In it, Cotton dictated her life story to a cassette, so her husband could listen to it in hospital following a stroke.

In December 2021 Brown was made an OBE in the New Year Honours, as she was recognised for services to drama and to charity.

She was previously made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2008 for services to drama and charity.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Titans of British music to battle it out at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (Lloyd Wakefield/PA)
Harry Styles, Adele and Ed Sheeran to face off at 2022 MTV Video Music…
Artist Alberta Whittle was among the pilot artists to have work shown in British embassies (Matthew Williams/PA)
Scottish artists to have work showcased in British embassies around the world
Laura Kuenssberg (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Kuenssberg: Johnson will have a ‘chunky chapter’ in British history
A view of revellers watching steel bands at Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park on Saturday evening (Maighna Nanu/PA)
Revellers enjoy return of Notting Hill Carnival
A Roman bowl, AD 50-70, Early Islamic flask, AD 700-1000, Byzantine cup, AD 500-700, Byzantine jug, AD 400-500 (British Museum)
Ancient glass vessels damaged in Beirut blast go on display at British Museum
Left to right is Chris Hamilton, Dave Macdonald and Stewart Gordon (all from Perth) All pictures by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Gallery: Pints a plenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival…
0
June Brown, in character as the long-suffering busybody Dot Cotton (Matt Crossick/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests
0
(Ian West/PA)
BBC launches Frozen Planet II with melting ice sculptures in London
Left to right is Andrew Chalmers-Gall, husband Alan Chalmers-Gall, Alan's mum Freida Gall and her other son Brian Gall. Pictures by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Gallery: The Fisherman's Beer Festival is back for its 21st event in Broughty Ferry…
0
Silverstone Auctions’ classic car specialist Arwel Richards polishes the 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo previously owned by Diana, Princess of Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)
Car owned by Diana, Princess of Wales sells for £650,000

More from The Courier

Assistant manager Dave Mackay was on media duties. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay reveals what ref said following disallowed Dunfermline goal that denied them victory
0
Left to right is Chris Hamilton, Dave Macdonald and Stewart Gordon (all from Perth) All pictures by Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Gallery: Pints a plenty as hundreds turn out at Fair City Craft Beer Festival…
0
This competitor showed grim determination as he tackled the course.
In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in…
0
It was a frantic match at East End Park.
Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as referee chops…
June Brown, in character as the long-suffering busybody Dot Cotton (Matt Crossick/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: The summer battle against garden pests
0
,Troops in Afghanistan, as per the BBC Two documentary.
TELLYBOX: A first, insightful look at Afghanistan