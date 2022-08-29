Veteran composer John Williams would ‘love’ to write James Bond soundtrack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Veteran composer John Williams would ‘love’ to write James Bond soundtrack

By Press Association
August 29 2022, 11.23am
Composer John Williams has said he would ‘love’ to write the music for a Bond film (Nicola Dove/PA)

John Williams has said he would like to write the music for a film in the James Bond franchise, admitting “I’d love it!”

The five-time Academy-Award winning composer, who celebrated his 90th birthday this year, is the mastermind behind world-famous scores including Star Wars, Harry Potter and Jurassic Park.

American Williams, who also wrote the soundtrack to the Indiana Jones films, said he has finished 30% of the soundtrack for the forthcoming fifth instalment starring Harrison Ford.

“I pretty much have the thematic scheme done. But we probably will be working on this into September,” he told Classic FM.

“Writing for film music is very difficult… it’s probably not a profession for all composers because it’s very… can be very constricting and possibly very frustrating.

“I don’t listen to my own music. Once I’ve done, finished with it, I close the book and go onto the next empty page, which has become a way of life.

“I’m on a very fortunate life path where I’m very happy to get up each day to work. I would feel very deprived if I couldn’t do it.”

Williams, who also wrote the score to Schindler’s List, Jaws and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, said earlier in his life he had “tension and anxiety” about having to produce music under time pressure.

John Williams wrote the music for the Star Wars films (PA)

He said: “Whereas now I’m having fun… I invent something – ‘Ah, this can work, I can expand this in this way and orchestrate it in that way’.

“If I get behind for a minute or two in my schedule it doesn’t trouble me anymore. Maybe that’s just an old veteran’s experience.”

Williams added that he would like to write the score for the next James Bond film, saying: “I’d love it!”

Last year, he was named the most popular living composer, with many of his hits featuring in the Classic FM Hall of Fame.

– John Williams At 90 will be broadcast on Monday from 8pm on Classic FM and Global Player.
 

