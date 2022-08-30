Ferne McCann says she drew on experience of childbirth to survive Celebrity SAS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ferne McCann says she drew on experience of childbirth to survive Celebrity SAS

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 12.04am
Ferne McCann is among the 14 famous faces taking part in the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Ferne McCann is among the 14 famous faces taking part in the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Ferne McCann has said she drew on her experience of childbirth to find the “resilience and strength” to get her through Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 32, is among the 14 famous faces who viewers will see put through their paces when the gruelling Channel 4 show returns to TV screens in early September.

Ahead of the show’s launch, McCann admitted that she cried at “every given opportunity” while filming the show in the Jordanian desert but still found the experience to be “life-changing”.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022
The gruelling Channel 4 show is returning to TV screens in early September with its biggest line-up featuring 14 famous names being put through their paces in the heat of the Jordanian desert

The reality personality, who has raised her four-year-old daughter Sunday on her own, said: “I kind of went into Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins with exactly the same mindset as when I was leading up to giving birth to my daughter, which sounds ridiculous.

“But honestly, when you’re in that environment and it’s really challenging, you have to draw from experiences that you’ve been through to find the resilience and the strength to get you through.

“Everyone talks about labour, but you don’t really realise how painful it actually is, but I really wanted to feel that pain, which may sound strange.

“And it was the same with this, I really wanted to see how tough it actually is. And I want to prove to myself that I can do it, but whilst I was in there, I did a lot of proving myself to the DS (directing staff). I think they questioned every day why I was there!”

McCann added that going into the show she leaned on her mental willpower as she knew she was not going to be the fittest contestant but said she always knew she was “not a quitter”.

Over the course of the show, the recruits face both physical and mental challenges from the directing staff, who are an elite team of ex-special forces operators from the UK and USA.

The TOWIE star added that she found her experience with the DS team to be the “ultimate therapy session” as they brought things from her subconscious about her younger years to the surface.

She explained: “When I was a teenager my parents divorced. Even though I’m very close to my dad, I didn’t have a male figure in my life throughout my whole puberty and teenage years.

“So I found it really strange having men really shout at me. I felt like I was a little girl. Everything that I really pride myself on, being a mother and being an entrepreneur, running multiple businesses, all the strengths that I feel that I have in day to day life, I felt really inadequate, I felt like a child.

“And it was really hard and I didn’t like it. I’m someone who needs praise!”

McCann also admitted that when the DS members would shout at her she “cried with meaning and reason” and that every morning she woke up and thought “It’s my time to go. I don’t want to do another day”.

Despite the challenges it brought, the reality star described the show as “one of the best experiences of my life”.

National Television Awards 2021 – London
Former Love Island winner Amber Rose Gill explained her motivation for joining the show was to prove that she was more than her reality star background

Also among the famous faces taking part on the show is former Love Island winner Amber Gill, 25, who also revealed that she was “raging” when the DS team shouted at her.

“Obviously you can’t say anything back, but I was thinking ‘If I wasn’t doing this right now, I wouldn’t dare let you talk to me the way you’re speaking to me now. No one talks to me like that and gets away with it’,” she said.

Gill added: “I was thinking ‘I’m so angry. Stop calling us pathetic. I’m trying my best. What more do you want us to do?’

“There were tears, but they were tears of anger. I don’t really cry for any other reason other than the fact that I’m angry and there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Gill explained her motivation for joining the show was to prove that she was more than her reality star background.

She said: “I wanted to just show that I can do whatever I put my mind to, that I can be tough.

“I think coming off a show like Love Island and being on Instagram, people have a certain expectation about me and I wanted to show that I’m more than that.”

Also among the line-up is former footballer Ashley Cain, soap actress Maisie Smith, Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard and his former Love Island contestant brother Curtis.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Sunday September 4 at 9pm.

