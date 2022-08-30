World of music and beyond come together to continue Jamal Edwards’ legacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

World of music and beyond come together to continue Jamal Edwards’ legacy

By Press Association
August 31 2022, 12.04am
Jamal Edwards (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Jamal Edwards (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Hollywood actor Terry Crews, pop superstar Ed Sheeran and Luther actor Idris Elba will be part of the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust inaugural fundraising event.

Crews will host the central London gala on September 20 with special performances from Sheeran, Jessie Ware, Max Cyrus and a DJ set from Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp.

Music entrepreneur Edwards, who received an MBE for his services to music in 2014, died on February 20 this year at the age of 31.

He gained fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Dave, Jessie J and Sheeran.

The fundraiser will see Edwards’ network of music and industry figures join together to support the causes he championed, in particular giving young people the opportunity to thrive in the media industry.

A star-studded auction will include a host of “money-can’t-buy experiences” including a meal-for-two with Luther star Idris Elba.

It also boasts an exclusive private Abbey Road Studios tour and press pass access to London Fashion Week in 2023.

Tracey Parry-Knight, CEO of The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust, said: “Jamal made it his personal mission to open doors for others to walk through.

“To help people through life, to love and to laugh.

Investures at Buckingham Palace
Jamal Edwards holds his Member of the British Empire (MBE) (John Stillwell/PA)

“I’m really looking forward to this event as an opportunity to bring those who loved Jamal, from across the music and media industries, together in one room to raise vital funds for the causes that he was most passionate about.

“This is his legacy and it’s sure to be an inspiring evening.”

The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust, set up in his honour following his death, is developing a scholarship programme and back-to-work scheme for young people at risk of homelessness in partnership with Centrepoint, the leading youth homelessness charity in the UK.

On her official website, his mother Brenda Edwards said: “Jamal lived his life staying true to himself, providing a platform for all to showcase what made them special whilst encouraging all to believe in themselves to achieve their full potential.

“Jamal was passionate about empowering youth and providing the next generation with both the life skills and opportunities to maximise their potential.”

The gala will be held at HERE at the Outernet in London on September 20.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Tom Chaplin of Keane (Matt Crossick/PA)
I doubt it is the end of Keane, says frontman Tom Chaplin
Star soprano Lise Davidsen: opera productions cannot hide behind tradition (Yui Mok/PA)
Star soprano Lise Davidsen: Opera productions cannot hide behind tradition
Lindsay Lohan recreates London family photo 20 years on from The Parent Trap (Ian West/PA)
Lindsay Lohan recreates London family photo 20 years on from The Parent Trap
Vogue Williams says new show Send Nudes: Body SOS is meant to be ’empowering’ (Lia Toby/PA)
Vogue Williams says new show Send Nudes: Body SOS is meant to be ’empowering’
Sundance Film Festival organisers share initial details of hybrid 2023 event (Sundance Film Festival/PA)
Sundance Film Festival organisers share initial details of hybrid 2023 event
Arnold Schwarzenegger praises Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘one of my heroes’ (Ian West/PA)
Arnold Schwarzenegger praises Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘one of my heroes’
Khloe Kadashian: my children challenge me as a person (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Khloe Kardashian: My children challenge me as a person
Celebrity chef Dame Prue Leith said ‘it’s wonderful that people still want to employ me’ at the age of 82 (Good Housekeeping UK/Andrew Montgomery/PA)
It’s extraordinary people are still interested in me, says Dame Prue Leith
Ferne McCann is among the 14 famous faces taking part in the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Ian West/PA)
Ferne McCann says she drew on experience of childbirth to survive Celebrity SAS
Fatima Whitbread (Ian West/PA)
Olympian Fatima Whitbread flies flag for older generation on Celebrity SAS

More from The Courier

Liam Fox will attempt to lift ailing United
Dundee United manager search: Could Liam Fox succeed Jack Ross?
0
How the new flats could look from the rear.
Plans to transform derelict guesthouse on Dundee's Roseangle into flats
0
Jamal Edwards (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Road test: Toyota Yaris Cross a handsome little SUV with great economy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
GEORGE CRAN: Where are Dundee looking to strengthen as transfer deadline looms?
0
St David's High Church, Dundee.
5 of the best: Tayside and Fife churches for sale
1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Disorder Picture shows; Mark Netherington. Perth Railway Station. Supplied by Facebook/DCT Date; 30/08/2022
'I'm Scottish and I can sing what I want' - Football thug admits disturbance…