World of music and beyond come together to continue Jamal Edwards’ legacy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hollywood actor Terry Crews, pop superstar Ed Sheeran and Luther actor Idris Elba will be part of the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust inaugural fundraising event.

Crews will host the central London gala on September 20 with special performances from Sheeran, Jessie Ware, Max Cyrus and a DJ set from Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp.

Music entrepreneur Edwards, who received an MBE for his services to music in 2014, died on February 20 this year at the age of 31.

He gained fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006, and was credited with helping to launch a string of UK music acts to stardom, including Dave, Jessie J and Sheeran.

The fundraiser will see Edwards’ network of music and industry figures join together to support the causes he championed, in particular giving young people the opportunity to thrive in the media industry.

A star-studded auction will include a host of “money-can’t-buy experiences” including a meal-for-two with Luther star Idris Elba.

It also boasts an exclusive private Abbey Road Studios tour and press pass access to London Fashion Week in 2023.

Tracey Parry-Knight, CEO of The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust, said: “Jamal made it his personal mission to open doors for others to walk through.

“To help people through life, to love and to laugh.

Jamal Edwards holds his Member of the British Empire (MBE) (John Stillwell/PA)

“I’m really looking forward to this event as an opportunity to bring those who loved Jamal, from across the music and media industries, together in one room to raise vital funds for the causes that he was most passionate about.

“This is his legacy and it’s sure to be an inspiring evening.”

The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust, set up in his honour following his death, is developing a scholarship programme and back-to-work scheme for young people at risk of homelessness in partnership with Centrepoint, the leading youth homelessness charity in the UK.

On her official website, his mother Brenda Edwards said: “Jamal lived his life staying true to himself, providing a platform for all to showcase what made them special whilst encouraging all to believe in themselves to achieve their full potential.

“Jamal was passionate about empowering youth and providing the next generation with both the life skills and opportunities to maximise their potential.”

The gala will be held at HERE at the Outernet in London on September 20.