Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice to teach Drag Race UK queens moves in new series

Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice will make a guest appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as he teaches the queens some moves ahead of an “all singing and all dancing” challenge.

The forthcoming fourth series of the BBC Three show features a roster of celebrity guest judges including Dame Joanna Lumley, This Morning presenter Alison Hammond and Mel B.

Culture Club star Boy George, Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander, actress Hannah Waddingham, model Leomie Anderson and singer FKA Twigs will also appear.

Dame Joanna Lumley will be a guest judge (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Pernice said: “I’m very excited to be joining RuPaul and the fabulous queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK this series.

“I’m definitely bringing some Strictly sparkle to the Werk Room!”

Dame Joanna said joining the series “thrilled” her, adding: “The show is astounding at every level, and I loved it from the very start.

“RuPaul is the definition of what it is to be fabulous, and the show is packed with mad creativity, humour, and drop-dead glamour.”

Head judge and show creator RuPaul Charles will return alongside regular panellists Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton as they search for the UK’s next drag superstar.

Weekly challenges will also feature appearances from famous names.

Tess Daly will give the Snatch Game a ‘sparkly twist’ (BBC/PA)

The fan favourite Snatch Game, in which the queens deliver their best celebrity impressions, will get a “sparkly twist” with Tess Daly and AJ Odudu.

Strictly host Daly said: “What is there not to love about Drag Race UK? The hair, the make-up, the glamour, the costumes, the lip synching… Ru, Michelle – I love you forever. I love it all.”

Elsewhere, comedian and actress Aisling Bea will drop by to bring comedy to the competition, while singer Cathy Dennis will visit the Werk Room to give the queens a songwriting masterclass.

The last series of Drag Race UK was won by Krystal Versace, real name Luke Fenn.

Transmission details for the fourth series will be announced at a later date.