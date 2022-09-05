Hit TV show Survivor set for reboot on BBC in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hit TV show Survivor set for reboot on BBC in 2023

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 12.29pm
Survivor (Banijay/PA)
Survivor (Banijay/PA)

Hit TV show Survivor is set for a reboot on the BBC next year, the broadcaster has announced.

The popular reality competition has been produced in countries across the world and last appeared on UK screens in 2001 and 2002 when it aired on ITV for two seasons.

A new UK adaptation will see 20 players stranded in a tropical location competing to “outwit, out play and outlast their rivals” in order to be crowned the ultimate survivor, the BBC said.

The 16-episode series, which will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023, “promises viewers a compelling test of brains, brawn and betrayal”.

The 20 contestants, who have been selected from across the UK, will be divided into two tribes where they will go head-to-head in a range of physical and psychological challenges.

After a number of players are eliminated at the tribal council, the tribes will merge and continue to compete until one person proves they have what it takes to be the ultimate survivor and walks away with a cash prize.

Kate Phillips, director of unscripted at the BBC, said: “Survivor is a global television hit and to be able to bring one of TV’s most successful formats to audiences in the UK in a uniquely BBC way is a very exciting prospect indeed.”

The new UK adaption has been commissioned by BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Banijay UK company Remarkable Entertainment and will be led by producers Natalka Znak and Claire O’Donohoe.

The new 16-episode series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023(Banijay/PA)

Znak, chief executive officer of Remarkable Entertainment, said: “Survivor is ‘the greatest gameshow on earth’ for a reason – it has everything – reality, adventure, drama, and the ultimate game.

“I can’t wait to be boots on the ground, working with Paul Osborne, Stephen Lovelock and the fantastic team at Remarkable to make this epic series for the BBC.”

The BBC has said further detail about the broadcast, presenters and cast will be announced in due course.

The reality competition is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year after the show was first aired in Sweden in 1997.

The BBC has said 50 versions of the programme have been commissioned around the world to date and the USA adaptation will soon be airing its 43rd series.

This comes after the BBC announced that the hit 90s series Gladiators will also be returning to the BBC next year.

