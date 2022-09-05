Eurovision star Sam Ryder announces release date for debut album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Eurovision star Sam Ryder announces release date for debut album

By Press Association
September 5 2022, 1.01pm
Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder has announced his debut album, There’s Nothing But Space, Man!, will be released this autumn (Yui Mok/PA)
Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder has announced his debut album, There’s Nothing But Space, Man!, will be released this autumn (Yui Mok/PA)

Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder has announced that his debut album, There’s Nothing But Space, Man!, will be released this autumn.

The British singer rose to fame after he came second behind Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, giving the UK its best result in more than 20 years.

He achieved the success with his uplifting pop song Space Man and the track features on the new album, which is due to be released on November 18.

Sam Ryder
Sam Ryder’s Eurovision song Space Man features on his new album (Eurovision/PA)

Ryder said: “This year for myself and our team has been one filled with so many blessings, opportunities and dreams coming to fruition.

“To create a body of work throughout this time representing aspects of our journey feels like the highest honour and a beautiful way to redirect the flow of energy back to the people who are making this whirlwind possible – you.

“Biggest thank yous, and I hope you enjoy it!”

The 14-track offering will also include his single Somebody and his collaboration with David Guetta and Sigala, Living Without You.

The singer has also announced a string of tour dates for 2023 which will see him play across the UK, including shows in London, Manchester, Belfast, Cardiff and Glasgow.

When the world went into lockdown in March 2020, Ryder, from Essex, began uploading covers to TikTok and caught the attention of global stars including Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys.

He later signed to the Parlophone record label, part of Warner Music Group, and released his debut EP, The Sun’s Gonna Rise, in 2021.

He was selected to compete for the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest by the BBC and global music management company TaP Music, which counts Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding among its clients.

His performance at the competition in Turin, Italy, in May won over the audience and topped the national jury vote with 283 points.

Due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided Eurovision 2023 cannot be held in the war-torn country despite Kalush Orchestra winning this year’s competition.

As Ryder was runner-up, the EBU ruled that the United Kingdom will host the contest next year on behalf of Ukraine.

Since his Eurovision success, Ryder has performed at a number of high-profile events including the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace, the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, and the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium over the weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

A new exhibition from Ai Weiwei forms part of the 2023 programme for the Design Museum (Rick Pushinsky/Design Museum/PA)
Ai Weiwei, skateboards and saris in Design Museum’s 2023 programme
Tory MP Nadine Dorries has announced she is standing down as Culture Secretary following Boris Johnson’s departure from No 10 (James Manning/PA)
Nadine Dorries to return to backbenches as Liz Truss takes the helm at No…
Sir Cliff Richard is releasing his first dedicated Christmas album in nearly two decades (John Walton/PA)
Sir Cliff Richard announces first Christmas album in 19 years
Nadine Dorries, one of Boris Johnson’s fiercest defenders, is to stand down as Culture Secretary following his departure from No 10 (James Manning/PA)
Nadine Dorries to quit Cabinet as Boris Johnson leaves No 10
Martin Compston (left) and Phil MacHugh at the Waterfront Cinema in Greenock ahead of the preview of their new series, Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling. Picture date: Monday September 5, 2022.
Martin Compston worried people would find him ‘annoying’ in new road trip series
Professor Brian Cox has set a new Guinness World Record for the most tickets sold for a science tour – after 230,873 people saw his 2019 show Universal (PA)
Professor Brian Cox sets new Guinness World Record with science tour
Kate Bush in 1985 (Alamy/PA)
Kate Bush reaches new heights as Running Up That Hill is UK’s biggest summer…
A selection of old bank notes were sold for £51,000 (Cash In The Attic/Channel 5/PA)
Retired couple blown away by record-breaking Cash In The Attic haul
Harry Styles (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Harry Styles admits he has ‘no idea what I’m doing’ when acting
Presenter Jo Wilson is undergoing cancer treatment (Ian West/PA)
Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson reveals stage three cervical cancer diagnosis

More from The Courier

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court's first in-person jury in two years found Hepburn guilty.
Fife man convicted of historic child sex abuse by first in-person Kirkcaldy jury since…
photo shows an NHS Tayside sign advising people there is 'strictly no smoking in this area'
COURIER OPINION: NHS smoking ban is the right move at the right time
0
Fife slasher jailed after telling former friend 'next time it'll be your jugular'
Police outside the Co-op at Panmurefield, where the front doors have been smashed in.
Police stand guard outside Dundee Co-op after suspected ram-raid
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer congratulates striker Zach Robinson after their win on Saturday.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee let themselves down on TV last time but showed title-winning trait…
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 06092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 05/09/2022
LISTEN: What will the new Prime Minister do for Tayside and Fife?