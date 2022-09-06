David Bowie estate teams up with digital artists for special NFT project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Bowie estate teams up with digital artists for special NFT project

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 3.02pm
David Bowie (Yui Mok/PA)
David Bowie (Yui Mok/PA)

The David Bowie estate has teamed up with a collection of digital artists for a special NFT series which will pay homage to the late singer and his legacy within the creative industries.

The project, titled Bowie On The Blockchain, brings together nine artists in the digital collectable art field who have created pieces which reflect Bowie’s “influence across their artistic and personal identities”.

All the profits from the sale of the artworks made by the Bowie estate will be donated to the humanitarian organisation CARE, for which Bowie’s widow Iman is a global advocate.

Bowie On The Blockchain brings together nine artists in the digital collectable art field (Bowie On The Blockchain/PA)

The digital artists involved in the project are Nadya Tolokonnikova of protest group Pussy Riot, Fewocious, Jake, Defaced, Osinachi, Young and Slick, Lirona, Glam Beckett and Jonathan Wolfe.

Tolokonnikova said: “David Bowie to me is a platonic ideal of an artist, charismatic, passionate, imaginative, magnetic. He always puts art x curiosity x subversion over profit, a magician and a muse.

“I’m in awe and will always be. David Bowie is my dad.”

Bowie, one of the most influential and revered musicians of recent times, died of liver cancer on January 10 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.

The sale in homage to the pioneering musician is in partnership with NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace OpenSea and web3 venture We Love The Arts.

Andrew Keller, co-founder of We Love The Arts, said: “David Bowie’s artistry has had an indescribable impact on my life. I’m truly honoured to have had the privilege of guiding this project.

Iman interview
David Bowie with Iman (Yui Mok/PA)

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage with the Bowie Estate as well as this group of artists, all of whom I have immense respect for.

“I hope that this collection we have created simultaneously serves to record the ethos of Bowie On The Blockchain, as well as spotlight a wildly talented group of artists and an exciting new space for the arts.”

Ryan Foutty, vice president of business development at OpenSea, added: “David Bowie is an icon and a trailblazer in every way, and we’re honoured to partner with his team to bring his legacy into web3.

“This incredible collection brings together some of the most groundbreaking NFT artists with Bowie artefacts to bring a new generation of fans together in web3.”

The NFT sale will go live on September 13 on OpenSea.

