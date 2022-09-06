David Bowie estate teams up with digital artists for special NFT project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The David Bowie estate has teamed up with a collection of digital artists for a special NFT series which will pay homage to the late singer and his legacy within the creative industries.

The project, titled Bowie On The Blockchain, brings together nine artists in the digital collectable art field who have created pieces which reflect Bowie’s “influence across their artistic and personal identities”.

All the profits from the sale of the artworks made by the Bowie estate will be donated to the humanitarian organisation CARE, for which Bowie’s widow Iman is a global advocate.

The digital artists involved in the project are Nadya Tolokonnikova of protest group Pussy Riot, Fewocious, Jake, Defaced, Osinachi, Young and Slick, Lirona, Glam Beckett and Jonathan Wolfe.

Tolokonnikova said: “David Bowie to me is a platonic ideal of an artist, charismatic, passionate, imaginative, magnetic. He always puts art x curiosity x subversion over profit, a magician and a muse.

“I’m in awe and will always be. David Bowie is my dad.”

Bowie, one of the most influential and revered musicians of recent times, died of liver cancer on January 10 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.

The sale in homage to the pioneering musician is in partnership with NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace OpenSea and web3 venture We Love The Arts.

Andrew Keller, co-founder of We Love The Arts, said: “David Bowie’s artistry has had an indescribable impact on my life. I’m truly honoured to have had the privilege of guiding this project.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage with the Bowie Estate as well as this group of artists, all of whom I have immense respect for.

“I hope that this collection we have created simultaneously serves to record the ethos of Bowie On The Blockchain, as well as spotlight a wildly talented group of artists and an exciting new space for the arts.”

Ryan Foutty, vice president of business development at OpenSea, added: “David Bowie is an icon and a trailblazer in every way, and we’re honoured to partner with his team to bring his legacy into web3.

“This incredible collection brings together some of the most groundbreaking NFT artists with Bowie artefacts to bring a new generation of fans together in web3.”

The NFT sale will go live on September 13 on OpenSea.