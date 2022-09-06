Jennifer Lawrence on motherhood: ‘I felt like my whole life had started over’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jennifer Lawrence on motherhood: ‘I felt like my whole life had started over’

By Press Association
September 6 2022, 5.54pm
Actress Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about motherhood, saying she felt like her “whole life had started over” the morning after she gave birth to her son (PA)
Actress Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about motherhood, saying she felt like her “whole life had started over” the morning after she gave birth to her son (PA)

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about motherhood, saying she felt like her “whole life had started over” the morning after giving birth.

The Hunger Games star, 32, welcomed her son, whose name she has revealed to be Cy, in February.

Speaking in the October issue of American Vogue, the actress and Oscar winner said her son is named after the late American painter Cy Twombly, who is a favourite of her husband, New York City art dealer Cooke Maroney.

Red Sparrow European Premiere – London
Jennifer Lawrence said she felt so ‘in love’ after giving birth to her son Cy (PA)

Silver Linings Playbook star Lawrence and Maroney were first linked in 2018 and got engaged the following February.

She told Vogue: “It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start’, some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first’ and feel bad.

“Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends, who were honest, who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away’.

“So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.

“I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, ‘Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?’”.

The actress also said she was “so in love” after giving birth.

She told the magazine: “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, now is day one of my life.

“I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere.

“Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss’.”

Lawrence will next be seen in the Lila Neugebauer directed Causeway, in which she plays a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans.

The Apple TV+ film sees Lawrence star alongside Brian Tyree Henry and is reportedly due to be released in November.

