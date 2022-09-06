Jennifer Lawrence on motherhood: ‘I felt like my whole life had started over’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about motherhood, saying she felt like her “whole life had started over” the morning after giving birth.

The Hunger Games star, 32, welcomed her son, whose name she has revealed to be Cy, in February.

Speaking in the October issue of American Vogue, the actress and Oscar winner said her son is named after the late American painter Cy Twombly, who is a favourite of her husband, New York City art dealer Cooke Maroney.

Jennifer Lawrence said she felt so ‘in love’ after giving birth to her son Cy (PA)

Silver Linings Playbook star Lawrence and Maroney were first linked in 2018 and got engaged the following February.

She told Vogue: “It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start’, some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first’ and feel bad.

“Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends, who were honest, who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away’.

“So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.

“I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, ‘Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?’”.

The actress also said she was “so in love” after giving birth.

She told the magazine: “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, now is day one of my life.

“I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere.

“Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss’.”

Lawrence will next be seen in the Lila Neugebauer directed Causeway, in which she plays a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans.

The Apple TV+ film sees Lawrence star alongside Brian Tyree Henry and is reportedly due to be released in November.