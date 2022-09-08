Duchess of York rubs shoulders with Hollywood stars at Venice Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duchess of York rubs shoulders with Hollywood stars at Venice Film Festival

By Press Association
September 8 2022, 5.46am
Duchess of York rubs shoulders with Hollywood stars at Venice Film Festival (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Duchess of York rubs shoulders with Hollywood stars at Venice Film Festival (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

The Duchess of York rubbed shoulders with Hollywood A-listers on the red carpet of the Venice International Film Festival.

Sarah was pictured alongside stars including Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman at the festival, ahead of the premiere of The Son on Wednesday.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 The Son Red Carpet
Dern joined the raft of celebrities to turn heads with her eye-catching outfit: a sparkling navy ballgown (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Dern and Jackman star in the film with Vanessa Kirby and Zen McGrath, which is directed by Florian Zeller.

The Son is based on Zeller’s 2018 stage play Le Fils, and acts as a prequel to The Father 2020 film, which starred Olivia Colman and Sir Anthony Hopkins, who won the Oscar for best actor for his performance.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 The Son Red Carpet
The Duchess of York appeared in good spirits and donned a floor length, dark green dress, which was tied at the side with a jewelled clasp (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Sarah appeared in good spirits and donned a floor length, dark green dress, which was tied at the side with a jewelled clasp.

She married Prince Andrew, the Duke of York in 1986, though they separated in 1992.

Dern joined the raft of celebrities to turn heads with her eye-catching outfits: a sparkling navy ballgown with ornamented gems on top of a layer of pearl-beaded netting.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 The Son Red Carpet
Dern and Jackman star in the film with Vanessa Kirby and Zen McGrath, which is directed by Florian Zeller (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

She paired the gown with a sequins blazer that featured pink stripes and diamond-shaped cut outs on the back.

Earlier in the day she was pictured in a vibrant knitted dress, featuring a floral pattern in a bright yellow shade that was outlined in black and orange.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 ‘The Son’ Arrival
Earlier in the day Dern was pictured in a vibrant knitted dress, featuring a floral pattern in a bright yellow shade that was outlined in black and orange (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

Her co star Kirby also sparkled on the carpet, in a floor-length dress, covered in mirrored fragments, complete with furry lining.

Jackman opted for a simple black tuxedo for the event.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 amfAR Dinner Arrivals
Ellie Goulding poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, the foundation for aids research, dinner, during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival  (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

Elsewhere, other famous faces arrived for the annual amfAR, the foundation for aids research, dinner, including British singer Ellie Goulding, and actresses Heather Graham and Zooey Deschanel.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Dreamin’ Wild Red Carpet
Zooey Deschanel wore a pale blue one-shoulder gown decorated with floral applique (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Goulding opted for a dark, shiny dress with black floral patterning and a leg slit, while Deschanel wore a pale blue one-shoulder gown decorated with floral applique.

