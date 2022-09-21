Later… With Jools Holland announces plans to celebrate 30th anniversary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Later… With Jools Holland will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a night of music at the Eventim Apollo in west London.

The BBC Two staple has seen 60 series and more than 450 episode since launching on October 8 1992.

Host, pianist and bandleader Holland will mark the occasion in front of 3,000 fans on Wednesday October 5, with the broadcast taking place later this year.

The line-up will remain secret until the night but organisers said it will feature “a typically exciting blend of artists from different eras and musical worlds”, many of whom will have appeared on the show over the years.

Later… With Jools Holland has played an important role in launching talent in the UK, with acts including Adele, Stormzy, Amy Winehouse, Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys all featuring as guests.

Holland, 64, said: “It’s unbelievable that this year sees my show reach its 30th birthday. It’s a testament to the great power of music that we are still going strong, and are now the longest-running international music show on earth.

“I’m delighted and honoured that we’re going to celebrate this monumental milestone with a special one-off event in the fabulous Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, the scene of so many legendary musical moments.”

Alicia Keys has appeared on Later… With Jools Holland (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Lorna Clarke, the BBC’s director of music, said: “The BBC’s commitment to live music remains strong and in a year which has seen the return of live music performance, I’m hugely proud that after 30 incredible years Later… With Jools Holland is still busy unearthing the superstars of tomorrow as well as featuring some of the world’s best-loved musicians, all to entertain the music-loving BBC viewers at home.”

Alison Howe, executive producer, said: “Later… reaching its 30th birthday is testament to Jools, all the incredible musicians who have supported us and our crew whose love and commitment of showcasing live music for the audience is unmatched.

“With our upcoming series, this special show and our 30th Annual Hootenanny, it’s going to be an incredible three months of live music.”

A new series of Later… With Jools Holland begins on October 1 on BBC Two and iPlayer and guests this series will include The 1975, Self Esteem and Marcus Mumford.

Tickets for the 30th anniversary celebration go on sale from Friday September 23 at 10am.