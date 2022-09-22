Mercury Prize announces new date after being postponed following Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Mercury Prize announces new date after being postponed following Queen’s death

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 12.03am
Joy Crookes attending the announcement of the shortlist for 2022 Mercury Music Prize (Ian West/PA)
Joy Crookes attending the announcement of the shortlist for 2022 Mercury Music Prize (Ian West/PA)

The Mercury Prize ceremony will take place on Tuesday October 18 after being postponed due to the death of the Queen, organisers have confirmed.

The event, which recognises the best British album of the year, will take place at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, west London, as was previously planned.

The show earlier this month was cancelled at the last minute as news of the Queen’s death broke, prompting the start of a national period of mourning.

2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize
Arlo Parks wins the 2021 Mercury Prize with her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams (John Marshall/Mercury Prize/PA)

Food from the event that might have gone to waste was distributed to homeless people after an online appeal led by singer and nominee Self Esteem.

Further details of the nominated artists who will perform on the new date will be confirmed at a later time.

To mark the BBC’s 100th birthday, broadcast partner BBC Music will deliver live television and radio coverage of the event.

BBC Four will also broadcast a programme on October 18 from 9pm to 10.15pm.

Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Little Simz are among the acts in the running for the prestigious award.

Ten of the 12 acts – such as Wet Leg and Self Esteem – are nominated for the first time.

Last year the Mercury Prize was won by Arlo Parks for her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show next year (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show, NFL announces
Lauren Laverne Jay Blades (Amanda Benson/BBC/PA)
Jay Blades on how The Repair Shop ‘fixed’ him after difficult childhood
Rab's got a moose in the hoose. It doesn't stop there, either.
RAB MCNEIL: A moose in the hoose, and that's not all
0
Joy Crookes attending the announcement of the shortlist for 2022 Mercury Music Prize (Ian West/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We gardeners are made of sturdy stuff - bring on the cold…
0
Joy Crookes attending the announcement of the shortlist for 2022 Mercury Music Prize (Ian West/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: Trees record our history too
0
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)
Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury expecting first child
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (PA)
Holly and Phil abuse ‘really damaging’ warns deputy Labour leader
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Grant and his wife Anna donate £10,000 to appeal amid cost-of-living crisis
The first live show of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing was watched by an average of 6.8 million viewers, according to overnight ratings (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing first live show sees viewing numbers fall
Gayle and Scottish Geology Trist volunteer John Taylor hunt for agates at Elephant Rock near Boddin Point, Montrose. Picture: Kim Cessford.
Scottish Geology Festival: Volcanic eruptions, tropical coal swamps, dinosaurs, earthquakes and agates

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks