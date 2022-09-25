Tess Daly: Strictly has shown the importance of on-screen representation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tess Daly: Strictly has shown the importance of on-screen representation

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 12.03am
Tess Daly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Tess Daly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Tess Daly has said she feels Strictly Come Dancing has shown the importance of having on-screen representation as she recalled how “wonderful” it was for the show’s first all-male pairing to dance in the final last year.

The popular dance competition returned to screens this weekend for its 20th series, with Daly and Claudia Winkleman back on hosting duties.

Daly, who has presented the BBC One show since its first series in 2004, reflected on how she feels it has grown over the years with its audience.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

She said: “I think the show has evolved and changed for the better. We never stop growing and pushing ourselves.

“We have the most incredible production team, our executive producer, Sarah James, is an actual genius.

“We’ve grown up with our audience. Last year we had our all male partnership dancing in the final and it was absolutely wonderful.

“I think it really showed how important it is to see representation on our screens.”

In the 2021 series, Bake Off star John Whaite and professional dancer Johannes Radebe became the first all-male couple on the show and finished as runners-up.

The 53-year-old model and presenter revealed that the team had “no idea” that it would last this long when it first started and that she has to occasionally remind herself of the significance of being involved in the show.

Reflecting on why she feels the programme has gripped the nation for so long, she added: “I think it is the warmth of the show and the joy that it brings.

“There’s always an air of celebration in the Strictly studio, and I really genuinely think that translates to the audience at home, they feel they’re a part of it, which they are because we couldn’t do it without them.

“Our audience has grown up with us, I meet people all the time who say ‘I’ve watched the show since I was a child, I watch with my family on a Saturday night, it’s the only show we’ve sat together as a family to watch, we plan our weekends around it’.

“It feels like a huge privilege to be part of people’s lives. It’s feel good TV at its best, and, let’s be honest, all of us need more of the feelgood factor in our lives right now.”

Children In Need 2014
Tess Daly started out hosting the dance competition alongside the late Sir Bruce Forsyth(Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Daly started out hosting the dance competition alongside the late Sir Bruce Forsyth and Winkleman presented the spin-off show It Takes Two.

In 2010, Winkleman started co-presenting the results show on Sunday nights with Daly and later became a main co-host during the Saturday live shows following Sir Bruce’s departure in 2014.

Discussing the show’s longevity, Winkleman added: “We make it our absolute business to make sure that the celebrities have a good time, and I hope that emanates on screen.

“We’ve got the best professional dancers in the world, Dave Arch, a brilliant set, Tess, and the four unbelievable judges.

“I think its uplifting to watch people try something new, which is what the celebrities are doing.

“You go through ‘the journey’ with them. So a lot of little elements, all jumbled into one sparkly ball covered in spray tan.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran (Matt Crossick/PA)
Ed Sheeran backs scheme to secure future of grassroots music venues
Jorgie Porter (Suzan Moore/PA)
Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter and Oliver Piotrowski announce baby’s gender
Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show next year (Ian West/PA)
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl halftime show, NFL announces
Lauren Laverne Jay Blades (Amanda Benson/BBC/PA)
Jay Blades on how The Repair Shop ‘fixed’ him after difficult childhood
Rab's got a moose in the hoose. It doesn't stop there, either.
RAB MCNEIL: A moose in the hoose, and that's not all
0
Tess Daly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We gardeners are made of sturdy stuff - bring on the cold…
0
Tess Daly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: Trees record our history too
0
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague (Ian West/PA)
Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury expecting first child
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (PA)
Holly and Phil abuse ‘really damaging’ warns deputy Labour leader
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Grant and his wife Anna donate £10,000 to appeal amid cost-of-living crisis

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks