Will.i.am says Britney Spears ‘deserves the best’ and hints at new collaboration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Will.i.am says Britney Spears ‘deserves the best’ and hints at new collaboration

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 11.56am
Will.i.am has spoken about his friendship with Britney Spears (Ian West/PA)
Will.i.am has spoken about his friendship with Britney Spears (Ian West/PA)

Will.i.am has said Britney Spears “deserves the best” and has hinted at a new collaboration with the pop star.

The 47-year-old American rapper and Black Eyed Peas star collaborated with Spears, 40, on 2013 release Scream & Shout, and recently attended the star’s wedding to Sam Asghari.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain about his friendship with Spears and her new husband 28-year-old model Asghari, Will.i.am said: “I’m so happy for Britney, Sam is awesome.

“She’s found an angel, somebody to really champion her fight.

“I’m so happy that she was able to break free from the situation that she was in. She deserves the best. She’s a sweetheart. A great contribution to popular music.”

He added: “We’ve done cool things together and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining. She still has hurdles but you know, we all are there to support her and Sam is awesome.”

When asked by GMB presenters Ed Balls and Susanna Reid whether a new Will.i.am and Britney Spears collaboration might be on the cards, Will.i.am was tight-lipped.

He said: “There’s been things in the works, things that we’ve done in the past.”

As Balls, 55, attempted to draw more information out of Will.i.am, the rapper said: “I can’t reveal it now. I can’t reveal. I live a very private life.”

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John to collaborate on new song
Britney Spears recently collaborated with Sir Elton John on new single Hold Me Closer (PA)

Spears recently collaborated with Sir Elton John on dance single Hold Me Closer.

The song mixes Sir Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer with his 1992 song The One, while parts of Don’t Go Breaking My Heart from 1976 also feature in the track.

The collaboration was Spears’ first new music in six years and her first release since the end of a 13-year conservatorship.

Will.i.am, who is also a judge on singing show The Voice UK, went on to speak about the Queen and how he felt after the news of her death broke earlier this month.

“I thought of your beautiful country and the blow that it was going to take on the country itself,” he said.

“She was a dynamic, shining light. She inspired so many folks. It was a heavy blow.

“She did remind me of my grandma and just that era, that type of female queen that nurture, that mother, that guiding light for every family. She reminded me of that of my grandma and the beautiful spirit.”

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV every weekday morning from 6am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Lisa Banes (Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
Guilty plea in hit-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes
Stormzy has received the AIM diversity champion award (Ian West/PA)
Don’t use diversity as a buzz word or tick box, says Stormzy
In 1999, Going To The Match was bought by the Professional Footballers’ Association for £1,926,500 (Yui Mok/PA)
Lowry painting should stay free to view given economic climate – Salford mayor
Leeds Playhouse has received five UK Theatre Awards nominations (Robert Lazenby/Alamy/PA)
Leeds Playhouse leads UK Theatre Awards nominations
Go for maximum flexibility with Jamie Oliver's sweet potato chilli. Photo credit: Richard Clatworthy.
Midweek meal: Expand your kitchen repertoire with Jamie Oliver's flexible sweet potato chilli
Lisa Reid, new owner of Lundin Coffee Co.
Leven coffee shop Jane's at Nineteen reopens under new ownership as Lundin Coffee Co
0
Artist Samson Kambalu unveils his artwork entitled, Antelope on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Fourth Plinth artist say his sculpture represents standing up for justice
Going to the Match which was bought by the Professional Footballers Association for 1,926,500 including buyer s premium at Sotheby’s in London Wednesday 1 December 1999 – a record price at auction for a Lowry and any modern British painting (PA)
Lowry masterpiece sold to private collector would be tragic – mayor of Salford
Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebatstian took part in the protest (Neil Pooran/PA)
Belle and Sebastian singer: Living with ME makes me feel like a ‘non-person’
Avicii (Cim Ek/PA)
Family of Avicii form venture with Swedish media company to continue DJ’s legacy

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Will.i.am has spoken about his friendship with Britney Spears (Ian West/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks