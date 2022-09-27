Maisie Williams reveals details of her childhood for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Maisie Williams reveals details of her childhood for the first time

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 5.50pm
Maisie Williams (Ben Birchall/PA)
Maisie Williams (Ben Birchall/PA)

Maisie Williams has spoken candidly about her “traumatic” relationship with her father, which she says left her feeling like there was “something wrong” with her.

The 25-year-old actress grew up in Somerset with her mother and three siblings, before finding fame as Arya Stark on Game of Thrones at the age of 12.

Speaking on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Williams told host Steven Bartlett: “I, as a young child before the age of, like, eight, had quite a traumatic relationship with my dad. And I don’t really want to go into it too much because it affects my siblings and my whole family.

“But that really consumed a lot of my childhood. Ever since I can remember I’ve really struggled sleeping.

“I think a lot of the traumatic things that were happening, I didn’t realise that they were wrong.

“But I knew, I would look around at other kids and be like, ‘Why don’t they seem to understand this pain, or dread, or fear? Where does the joy… When does that come for me?’”

Williams grew tearful during the interview, prompting Bartlett to say: “We can stop as much as you want by the way. We don’t have to carry on,” before eventually getting up from his chair to give the actor a hug.

Williams detailed her experience of finding help while at school, saying: “When I was about eight…it had met its peak and I was at school and I was obviously really struggling.

“I was taken by a teacher to the staff room and she was saying ‘What’s wrong, what’s happened, are you hungry?’.

“She said ‘did you eat breakfast’ and I said ‘we just don’t have breakfast’ and then she said ‘do you normally have breakfast’ and I said ‘not really.’

“And so you know they were asking the right questions.

Premiere of Pistol – London
Maisie Williams arriving for the premiere of Pistol (Ian West/PA)

“My mum came to school and picked me up…It was the first time that all of the doors were open and all of these things that we were experiencing were out on the table and it was really really hard.”

While further explaining her relationship with her father, Williams said she feels as though she was “indoctrinated in a way”.

“I think that’s why I’m obsessed with cults.

“My whole world flipped on it’s head,” she said.

“It’s not because of me that these bad things happened when I was a child.

“I felt that there was something inherently wrong with me or us because we did lots of things wrong all the time which is like why you would be mistreated.

“Taking that step back and seeing it more objectively kind of like makes me more interested in the guy.

“I’m like what happened to you as a kid? Did you pull the legs off bugs or did you learn this?

“That’s how I feel about him now, he would make a fascinating documentary and it’s nice to not feel the personal pain of that anymore.”

Williams has previously been open about her mental health struggles, including dealing with depression and low self-esteem.

She spoke frankly about the impact Game Of Thrones has had on her life, telling Bartlett: “I sometimes worry that I’m alienated because it all happened when I was so young and like literally from the age of 12 I’ve been, like, set for life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast to return as royal mourning period ends (Chris Jackson/PA)
Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast to return as royal mourning period ends
Bill Bryson to exit retirement to pen new book: The Secret History of Christmas (Rebecca Reid/PA)
Bill Bryson to exit retirement to pen new book The Secret History of Christmas
Works by David Hockney and Rankin to be sold in anonymous auction for WaterAid (WaterAid/Issy Oakes/PA)
Works by David Hockney and Rankin to be sold in anonymous auction for WaterAid
Director: Video for Sir Elton John and Britney Spears’ collab was ’emotional’ (Alamy/PA)
Hold Me Closer director: Sir Elton John and Britney Spears collab was emotional
The Natural History Museum in South Kensington (Johnny Green/PA)
Natural History Museum helps Ukrainian scientists in bid to save historic murals
James Corden and Ruth Jones during filming (PA)
Ruth Jones on James Corden: We’ll always be friends
(Magic Lights/PA)
BBC Christmas film is about accepting difference in others, says star Bill Bailey
Hugh Jackman (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)
Great British Bake Off contestants avoid elimination during bread week
Messages written on the David Bowie mural in Brixton, south London. Bowie’s lyrics to Starman have gone under the hammer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
David Bowie’s handwritten Starman lyrics sell for five times auction estimate

More from The Courier

Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel
0
Children from Puddleduck Nursery in the Beatrix Potter Garden. Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media
10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays
0
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays
0
Carnoustie Tyres.
Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks
Football for 17s and under is just one of the free activities on offer in Fife during the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays
0

Editor's Picks