Leeds Playhouse leads UK Theatre Awards nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Leeds Playhouse leads UK Theatre Awards nominations

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 5.11pm
Leeds Playhouse has received five UK Theatre Awards nominations (Robert Lazenby/Alamy/PA)
Leeds Playhouse has received five UK Theatre Awards nominations (Robert Lazenby/Alamy/PA)

Leeds Playhouse leads the nominations for the UK Theatre Awards 2022, with nods in five categories.

The awards honour and celebrate the achievements of theatre across the UK, recognising the contributions UK Theatre members make to the industry.

The 2022 shortlist includes nominees from across the UK including Leeds Playhouse, Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre, as well as actors Giles Terera and Henry Goodman.

Leeds playhouse has received a total of five nominations in five different categories – including best performance in a play, best play revival and best director.

While the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield has received two nominations in the best director category, for Rock/Paper/Scissors co-directed by Robert Hastie, Anthony Lau and Elin Schofield and Typical Girls, directed by Roisin McBrinn.

In total, there are four female directors nominated for the best director award, meanwhile this year’s outstanding contribution to British theatre award will go to Sarah Holmes, former chief executive of The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich.

British actors Terera, 45, and Goodman, 72, have each received a nomination in the category for best performance in a play, for their roles in The Meaning Of Zong and Murder On The Orient Express respectively.

They are up against Eithne Browne for her performance in Maggie May and Leah St Luce in Black Love.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the UK Theatre Awards ceremony will take place at the Guildhall in London where the winners will be announced.

The event, taking place on October 23, will be hosted by star of the stage Courtney Bowman who is best known for her role as Fatimah in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Crucible and Apollo Theatre.

Speaking about this year’s awards, UK Theatre presidents Stephanie Sirr and Jon Gilchrist said: “Following an incredibly challenging few years due to the pandemic, theatres across the UK have had to work harder than ever to continue to provide for their local communities, to keep their doors open and to keep making the inspiring work they present.

“Theatres provide so much more than just entertainment. In towns across the UK they are often a central hub, a space for people to feel welcome and included.

“That’s why it’s more important than ever that we come together on the 23rd October to recognise and celebrate everything that they do.

“This year’s nominations reflect a multifaceted variety of voices, highlighting the diversity and quality of shows presented across the UK. It is brilliant to see so much upcoming talent among the nominees as well as all four nations being represented.”

As part of the ceremony, the winner of the award for the UK’s most welcoming theatre will also be announced, with Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, Leeds Playhouse and Ipswich’s New Wolsey Theatre all in the running following the shortlist announcement last month.

New for 2022 is the decision to split the nominees into ‘on stage’ and ‘off stage’ categories, a move instated to “reflect the contemporary priorities of the UK’s theatre industry”.

As part of the new arrangement, UK Theatre members now have more involvement in the nomination process, and are able to put forward shows and individuals for nomination and submit applications for an off stage award.

The UK Theatre Awards will take place at the Guildhall in London on October 23.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

R Kelly may be ordered to pay over £276,000 for treatment for one of his victims (Alamy/PA)
R Kelly may be ordered to pay over £276,000 for treatment for one of…
Miley Cyrus has remembered late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins ‘not just as a superstar’ but as her friend, idol and neighbour (Aaron Chown/PA)
Miley Cyrus remembers Taylor Hawkins as ‘my friend, my idol and my neighbour’
Louis Theroux is set to get up close and personal with stars of in new documentary series (BBC/Mindhouse Productions/Dan Dewsbury/PA)
Louis Theroux to get up close and personal with Dame Judi Dench and Rita…
Emma Bunton has said she would love the Spice Girls to perform at Glastonbury (Ian West/PA)
Emma Bunton says she would love the Spice Girls to perform at Glastonbury
Lisa Banes (Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
Guilty plea in hit-run death of Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes
Stormzy has received the AIM diversity champion award (Ian West/PA)
Don’t use diversity as a buzz word or tick box, says Stormzy
In 1999, Going To The Match was bought by the Professional Footballers’ Association for £1,926,500 (Yui Mok/PA)
Lowry painting should stay free to view given economic climate – Salford mayor
Go for maximum flexibility with Jamie Oliver's sweet potato chilli. Photo credit: Richard Clatworthy.
Midweek meal: Expand your kitchen repertoire with Jamie Oliver's flexible sweet potato chilli
Lisa Reid, new owner of Lundin Coffee Co.
Leven coffee shop Jane's at Nineteen reopens under new ownership as Lundin Coffee Co
0
Artist Samson Kambalu unveils his artwork entitled, Antelope on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Fourth Plinth artist say his sculpture represents standing up for justice

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Leeds Playhouse has received five UK Theatre Awards nominations (Robert Lazenby/Alamy/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks