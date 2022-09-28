Don’t use diversity as a buzz word or tick box, says Stormzy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Don’t use diversity as a buzz word or tick box, says Stormzy

By Press Association
September 28 2022, 8.07pm Updated: September 28 2022, 8.13pm
Stormzy has received the AIM diversity champion award (Ian West/PA)
Stormzy has received the AIM diversity champion award (Ian West/PA)

Stormzy has asked that diversity is not used as a “buzz word” or “a box to tick” while accepting an award acknowledging his work to improve diversity in music.

The British rapper has been honoured with the diversity champion award by the Association of Independent Music (AIM) Awards, which took place in London on Wednesday.

Speaking in a pre-recorded acceptance speech, Stormzy said: “I encourage everyone in the room today to not just use diversity as a buzz word, but for you lot, whatever position you’re in, whatever role you play, to really be a driving factor for it and not just see it as a quota or as a box to tick.

“Really see the worth and the value in being diverse. Thank you to the AIM Awards and God be the glory.”

The 29-year-old grime artist has used his platform to try to level the playing field in the music industry and beyond through his charity #Merky Foundation and #Merky Books, a collaboration with publisher Penguin Random House.

Elsewhere on the night, fellow grime artist and rapper Lethal Bizzle scooped the outstanding contribution to music award and also performed during the ceremony at London’s Roundhouse.

Increasingly popular indie rock duo Wet Leg – compromising of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers – were awarded the gong for UK independent breakthrough, while Nova Twins – made up of Amy Love and Georgia South – secured the award for best independent track for Antagonist after a similar upward trajectory in 2022.

The Libertines received special recognition for their highly successful career and influence on guitar music – and the band’s record label Rough Trade Records was also recognised, receiving the award for best independent label.

British singer-songwriter Cleo Sol took home best independent album for her second studio album Mother, and Nilufer Yanya won the award for best second album for her release Painless.

The 2022 AIM awards also saw the introduction of two new categories, best independent EP/mixtape and music entrepreneur of the year, with Scottish producer TAAHLIAH‘s Angelica and Corey Johnson winning respectively.

Johnson was recognised for his work founding The Digital Holdings studio to create a safe space in the UK rap scene.

Nia Archives was named this year’s one to watch, which has previously been won by the likes of Arlo Parks and British rapper Enny.

American rapper and songwriter Blxst was awarded the international breakthrough award after the success of his recent debut album Before You Go and his appearance on Kendrick Lamar’s latest album Mr Morale & the Big Steppers.

With over 29,000 votes cast by fans across the category, Japanese-American singer-songwriter Mitski emerged victorious as the best live performer and British DJ D.O.D claimed the award for most played new independent artist.

There were also wins for Jeshi, who claimed the best independent video award for his song 3210, while Champion’s reimagining of Ibeyi’s Lavender & Red Roses ft Jorja Smith was named as best independent remix.

Canadian musician and artist Maylee Todd secured the award for best creative campaign for her album Maloo. Meanwhile, after celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, Local Action won best boutique label.

