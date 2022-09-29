Billy Joel to headline BST festival in only European performance of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billy Joel to headline BST festival in only European performance of 2023

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 8.01am Updated: September 29 2022, 8.05am
Billy Joel in concert (Yui Mok/PA)
Billy Joel in concert (Yui Mok/PA)

US singer-songwriter Billy Joel will headline London’s Hyde Park for the 10th anniversary of British Summer Time (BST) festival next year.

The Piano Man singer’s performance on July 7 will be his only European appearance in 2023.

The 73-year-old musician joins the previously announced Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on the BST Hyde Park billing.

The 2023 dates mark the first live shows for Springsteen and the E Street Band since the end of their 14-month, global The River Tour, which concluded in Australia in February 2017.

Meanwhile, the announcement comes shortly before the release of Billy Joel: Live At The Yankee Stadium, a film made to celebrate 50 years of the musician.

Joel won his first two Grammy awards at the 21st annual awards ceremony for track Just The Way You Are from his album The Stranger, before collecting a further three in consecutive years.

Billy Joel
Billy Joel on stage at Wembley Arena (Yui Mok/PA)

This year, the BST festival saw Sir Elton John perform as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, The Rolling Stones, who celebrated their 60th anniversary, and global star Adele who brought it home for two emotional shows.

Duran Duran closed the final night with a set of smash hits this year.

The first presale tickets will be available to American Express card members from 10am on Thursday and tickets will go on general sale at 10am on October 6.

