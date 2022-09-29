Ed Sheeran’s father shares details of his life in art in speech at charity event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Ed Sheeran’s father shares details of his life in art in speech at charity event

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 9.17am
Ed Sheeran’s father has told how he encouraged his son’s creativity from an early age, in a talk at a charity event. (Ian West/ PA)
Ed Sheeran’s father has told how he encouraged his son’s creativity from an early age, in a talk at a charity event. (Ian West/ PA)

Ed Sheeran’s father has told how he encouraged his son’s creativity from an early age and changed his work direction to support him and his brother due to the 2008 financial crisis, in a talk at a charity event.

John Sheeran shared details in an illustrated talk entitled My Life In Art, which helped raise more than £40,000 for “two Suffolk-based charities that mean so much to my wife, Imogen and me” – GeeWizz and Castle Community Rooms.

Mr Sheeran, who retired aged 60, worked for more than 40 years in the arts, as a curator, exhibition organiser and lecturer.

He said, in a souvenir programme for the charity event held at Elveden Hall in Suffolk: “Imogen and I encouraged Edward’s creativity, including drawing and painting, from early childhood.

John Sheeran (left), with his son Ed Sheeran (centre) and Damien Hirst. (My Life In Art/PA)
John Sheeran (left), with his son Ed Sheeran (centre) and Damien Hirst (My Life In Art/PA)

“In 2019, after the end of his Divide world tour, he took up painting again, producing 40 abstract pictures in a month.

“As with his music, he was just incredibly driven.

“He was inspired by the technique and style of Jackson Pollock.

“I filmed and photographed him at work.”

Mr Sheeran said he and his wife had moved from their one-bedroom flat in London to Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire in 1986, with their son Matthew born in Halifax in 1989 and his brother Edward in 1991.

They moved to Framlingham in Suffolk in 1995, running their art consultancy Sheeran Lock.

Mr Sheeran said the business was “badly affected by the financial crisis” in 2007 to 2008, and he and his wife were “finding it difficult” to support their two sons who were both by this point studying music.

He said they changed their “work direction” as a result.

John Sheeran, father of singer Ed Sheeran, gives a talk titled My Life In Art at a charity event at Elveden Hall in Suffolk. (Kerry McLaughlin Photography/ PA)
John Sheeran gives a talk titled My Life In Art at a charity event at Elveden Hall in Suffolk (Kerry McLaughlin Photography/PA)

“Projects and sponsorship dried up,” said Mr Sheeran.

“Our children also left home: Matthew to study classical music composition at Sussex University, and Edward to attend Access to Music College in Bow in the East End of London, as well as to gig and record.

“We were finding it difficult to support them.

“Out of urgent necessity, we needed to change our work direction.

“We decided to focus on what we both individually wanted to do.

“Imogen started a jewellery-making business from scratch, working from home.

John Sheeran (left), with David Hockney and Imogen Sheeran at David Hockney's studio in Los Angeles. (My Life In Art/ PA)
John Sheeran (left), with David Hockney and Imogen Sheeran at David Hockney’s studio in Los Angeles (My Life In Art/PA)

“I started a public art lecturing business combining art history with art appreciation.

“After travelling so much for my work as an art curator, I decided to restrict my lectures to Suffolk, and to venues less than an hour’s drive from home.

“I read hundreds of art books over many months in preparation.

“It was incredibly stimulating.

“Necessity truly was the mother of invention for me as I ended up creating my perfect job.

“After a very difficult year when we felt we might go under, we were back on our feet again.”

Ed Sheeran painting after the end of his Divide tour. (My Life In Art/ PA)
Ed Sheeran painting after the end of his Divide tour (My Life In Art/PA)

The two charities supported by the event at which Mr Sheeran spoke are GeeWizz, which supports children and young adults with disabilities or life-limiting illnesses, and Castle Community Rooms in Framlingham, Suffolk.

The nearly completed venue will replace the late Victorian St Michael’s Rooms, where Mr Sheeran first started public art lectures in 2008.

He said, in the programme which was printed and sponsored by Healey’s Printers, that his pop star son has taken him to meet giants of the art world, including Damien Hirst and David Hockney.

“In 2015, Edward took me to meet his friend Damien Hirst at his studio and home in Gloucestershire,” Mr Sheeran said.

“We visited Damien again in 2019, this time at his studio in central London.

“He was working on a series of cherry blossom paintings.

Lord Iveagh (left) at Elveden Hall where the charity event was held, with Imogen Sheeran, John Sheeran (parents of Ed Sheeran) and Gina Long (right). (Kerry McLaughlin Photography/ PA)
Lord Iveagh (left) at Elveden Hall where the charity event was held, with Imogen and John Sheeran, and Gina Long (right). (Kerry McLaughlin Photography/PA)

“Imogen and I saw them exhibited at the Fondation Cartier, Paris, in 2021.

“It was one of those special, feel-good exhibitions that we just didn’t want to leave.

“In 2018, Edward introduced us to David Hockney at one of his gigs in Los Angeles.

“I had briefly met Hockney 30 years earlier in Bradford, West Yorkshire, when I worked there as a curator.

“In 2020, Hockney invited us both to his studio in LA to look at his latest work, including some of his first Normandy pictures.

“We had such a good time with him.

John Sheeran, father of Ed Sheeran, painting while on holiday in Umbria, Italy in 2021. (My Life In Art/ PA)
John Sheeran painting while on holiday in Umbria, Italy in 2021 (My Life In Art/PA)

“We love his unfailing positivity, how celebratory his art is, and how he brings so much joy to so many.

“He cracked open a bottle of champagne and started singing raunchy old Yorkshire songs to us.

“It was hilarious. What a highlight that visit was for us both.

“A good and great man.”

He added: “Edward encouraged me to take up art as a hobby for my retirement.

“I’m very much an amateur.

John Sheeran said giving his lecture in the Marble Hall at Elveden Hall was a 'real treat'. (Kerry McLaughlin Photography/ PA)
John Sheeran said giving his lecture in the Marble Hall at Elveden Hall was a ‘real treat’ (Kerry McLaughlin Photography/PA)

“I thought I’d be hyper-critical of what I produced, but actually, when it came to it, I didn’t care.

“I love doing landscapes – expressing what I feel, rather than recording what I see.

“Like Edward, I give my pictures away to family and friends.

“I like the idea of them having a little piece of me hanging on their walls.”

Mr Sheeran said that delivering the charity lecture at Elveden Hall was a “real treat for me”.

“We have lived in Suffolk now for 27 years and passed near the Hall many times while on our way to Center Parcs with our boys, or to Euston Hall or Thetford Priory,” he said.

Ed Sheeran
John Sheeran said his son Ed encouraged him to take up art as a hobby in his retirement (Ian West/PA)

“I have always wanted to visit but never thought it would happen, as the Hall has been uninhabited for decades, and is now mostly used as a film location.”

But he said he “finally got my wish” when he, his wife and Gina Long of GeeWizz Charity went to meet Edward Guinness, 4th Earl of Iveagh, and he “embraced” their idea for a charity event, which included an auction.

Mr Sheeran said afterwards: “I was so delighted to deliver the lecture ‘My Life In Art’ in aid of two Suffolk-based charities that mean so much to my wife, Imogen and me.

“Being able to give my lecture in the Marble Hall, in all its exotic splendour, was a real treat for me.

“I feel blessed to have had a working life so full of interest, challenge and excitement, and to be able to share this with the invited guests in such a magnificent, historic house.”

Gina Long MBE, founder of GeeWizz Charitable Foundation, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Lord Iveagh for gifting us this very prestigious venue and remarkable opportunity to host what was a fantastic fundraising evening at Elveden, in the astounding Marble Hall, which has been likened to a Taj Mahal magically transported to the cold heartlands of Suffolk.

“We are also indebted to John Sheeran for sharing his My Life In Art, in these challenging and uncertain times.”

For details about GeeWizz Charity, see www.geewizzcharity.com

For details about Castle Community Rooms, see www.castlecommunityrooms.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

‘Yorkshire Shepherdess’ Amanda Owen has split from her husband (Richard Walker/PA)
Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen addresses ‘tough’ split from husband
(left to right) Sadie Frost, Rio Ferdinand and Laura Whitmore during the BGC annual charity day at Canary Wharf in London ((Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Rio Ferdinand: It’s important to raise money for charity during economic crisis
Billy Joel in concert (Yui Mok/PA)
Billy Joel to headline BST festival in only European performance of 2023
Coolio arrives for the Armani show during the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2007 Collections at the Earls Court exhibition centre, west London (/PA)
Michelle Pfeiffer remembers Coolio as ‘nothing but gracious’ following his death
Malala addresses Hollywood’s lack of Muslim representation in women’s award speech (Jeff Overs/PA)
Malala addresses Hollywood’s lack of Muslim representation in award’s speech
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including Gangsta’s Paradise, died on Wednesday at the age of 59 (Alamy/PA)
In Pictures: Gangsta’s Paradise rapper Coolio dead at age 59
The rapper and TV personality Coolio has died in the US at the age of 59 (Yui Mok/PA)
Coolio cooked up a storm on the air and screen as he took hip…
US rapper Coolio will be ‘missed profoundly’ following death aged 59 (Zak Hussein/PA)
US rapper Coolio will be ‘missed profoundly’ following death aged 59
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and MC Hammer among rappers paying tribute to Coolio (Yui Mok/PA)
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and MC Hammer among rap stars paying tribute to Coolio
Rapper Coolio, responsible for 1990s hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, has reportedly died aged 59 (Yui Mok/PA)
US rapper and former Big Brother star Coolio ‘dead at age 59’

Most Read

1
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
2
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
11
3
Casey (left) and Shareen McGivern appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral
4
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
5
The popular playpark beside Forfar's Lochside leisure centre will be closed during the five-month project. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Angus Council defends choice of firm for £650,000 Lochside leisure centre demolition
6
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike
Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at…
7
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
8
Former firemaster Alex Winton.
Dundee firefighters form guard of honour for former chief Alex Winton
9
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
10
Piers Morgan.
Piers Morgan heads for Tayside and Fife as Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times revealed

More from The Courier

Ronnie Collins' workshop in Newmills was destroyed in the fire.
Fife community champion's 'lifetime of work' destroyed in workshop fire
Scott Bitsindou has joined Arbroath on loan from Livingston.
Arbroath sign Congo international Scott Bitsindou on loan
A couple take in the magic of a lit-up bridge in the Enchanted Forest.
Enchanted Forest: First pictures as show returns - and it doesn't disappoint
Chris Barrowman, founder of dental firm Infinityblu
Perthshire village all smiles after £300k investment brings first dental practice
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Do you know the Latin phrases on these logos? Picture shows; Latin quiz logos . N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Date; 27/09/2022
QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos?
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters

Editor's Picks