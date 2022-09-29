Charlotte Riley praises husband Tom Hardy for pursuing passion for jiu-jitsu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Charlotte Riley praises husband Tom Hardy for pursuing passion for jiu-jitsu

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 9.23pm
Charlotte Riley has praised her husband Tom Hardy for pursuing his passion for jiu-jitsu (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Charlotte Riley has praised her husband Tom Hardy for pursuing his passion for jiu-jitsu (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Charlotte Riley has praised her actor husband Tom Hardy for “taking time out from the industry” and pursuing his passion for jiu-jitsu.

The 40-year-old British actress has been married since 2014 to Hardy, who is a blue belt in the Brazilian martial art.

Speaking at the British Film Institute (BFI) Luminous fundraising gala, Riley told the PA news agency: “In our industry your one passion can completely consume you.

“I think it’s really important for young people who are coming into this, it’s really important that your job is your job, at the end of the day.

“Yes, it’s art, but it’s also a job. It’s really important to keep your sanity, to not be consumed by the world of making stories.

“So having something that’s a completely different outlet, like jiu-jitsu, like photography, whatever it is – it’s really important to leading and actually pursuing completely different things, taking time out from the industry.”

Hardy, 45, who is known for often playing tough roles on screen such as Alfie Solomons in Peaky Blinders and Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, developed his jiu-jitsu skills while filming for 2011 movie Warrior.

In the film Hardy played Tommy, a former marine and the son of an alcoholic ex-boxer who gets his father to train him for competition in a mixed martial arts tournament.

Swimming with Men Premiere – London
Charlotte Riley with Tom Hardy (Ian West/PA)

Riley told PA: “Whatever age you are or wherever you are in your career, it’s really important because you bring back what you learn in life into your storytelling, whether that’s as an actor, a writer, a director, whatever it might be.

“And so I think life experiences for people in the industry and going and doing other things is really important and, yeah, good on him!”

Hardy competed in an open jiu-jitsu tournament in Wolverhampton last month, and last week won a gold medal in the Milton Keynes Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open after winning both his fights.

He is also a trustee for charity Reorg, which organised the Wolverhampton tournament and promotes the therapeutic benefits of jiu-jitsu to those who have serious, life-altering injuries, or who are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

In a recent Instagram post about his connection with Reorg, Hardy wrote: “Simple training, for me (as a hobby and a private love ) has been fundamentally key to further develop a deeper sense of inner resilience, calm and well being.

“I can’t stress the importance it has had and the impact on my life and my fellow teammates.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Sarah Jessica Parker shares emotional tribute to stepfather following his death (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sarah Jessica Parker shares emotional tribute to stepfather following his death
Beckham family congratulate matriarch Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show (Ian West/PA)
Beckham family congratulate matriarch Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show
Dua Lipa leads British talent announced for 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour (John Marshall/PA)
Dua Lipa leads lineup of British talent appearing on US festive tour
Actor James Nesbitt at home in south London before it was announced that he will receive an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year’s Honours List.
Political leaders and actors among those set to take part in Irish unity rally
Rappers Killer Mike, Meek Mill (shown) and Tyga were all present for the signing of a new bill that restricts the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court in California (Alamy/PA)
California governor signs bill to restrict use of rap lyrics in court
Andrea Bocelli performs alongside son and daughter at O2 Arena show (Suzan Moore/PA)
Andrea Bocelli performs alongside son and daughter at O2 Arena show
Sir Trevor McDonald (Ian West/PA)
Trevor McDonald teams up with Alexa to narrate inspiring black British stories
German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (Lionel Cironneau/AP)
Next year’s Met Gala will celebrate the late Karl Lagerfeld
Katya Jones and Tony Adams in rehearsals for the first show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Tony Adams reveals he went ‘completely blank’ during first Strictly performance
Mark Mardell (Roger Bolton’s Beeb Watch/PA)
Former BBC presenter Mark Mardell reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Zoe Matheson.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with piece on two Perthshire teen's participation in IFA World Championships Picture shows; Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.. N/A. Supplied by Gordon Currie. Date; Unknown
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks