Joan Collins hopes King Charles will ‘do as well as his mother’

By Press Association
September 29 2022, 9.33pm Updated: September 30 2022, 11.00am
Dame Joan Collins (Joe Andrews/PA)
Dame Joan Collins (Joe Andrews/PA)

Dame Joan Collins has said she hopes the King will “do as well as his mother” after he ascended the throne following the Queen’s death.

The veteran actress, 89, has won a string of accolades throughout her career including a Golden Globe, and was made a dame for her services to charity in 2015.

She was among the famous faces attending the British Film Institute (BFI) Luminous fundraising gala on Thursday evening, which celebrates British filmmakers and raises funds to support up-and-coming talent through an auction selling “money-can’t-buy” experiences.

Speaking on the red carpet of the gala, Dame Joan shared her aspirations for the new King, saying: “I hope that he will do as well as his mother.”

The Dynasty star also revealed that the piece of advice she would have liked to have given to her younger self would be “don’t take any notice of anything”.

Also among the attendees was Rebel Wilson, who encouraged up-and-coming talent in the film industry to “get out there and make things yourself”.