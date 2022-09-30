Steve Wright on his final BBC Radio 2 afternoon show: No tension here, just fun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Steve Wright on his final BBC Radio 2 afternoon show: No tension here, just fun

By Press Association
September 30 2022, 2.50pm Updated: September 30 2022, 5.04pm
Steve Wright (Jane Mingay/PA)
Steve Wright (Jane Mingay/PA)

Steve Wright has kicked off his last BBC Radio 2 afternoon show, saying “no tension here, just fun, celebration and thanks to you” as he bids farewell after 23 years.

The 68-year-old broadcaster announced he would be leaving his afternoon show in July as part of the station’s schedule shake-up.

He has presented Steve Wright In The Afternoon on the Radio 2 slot since 1999 and also presents Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs on the network.

Scott Mills, who left BBC Radio 1 after 24 years at the network, is taking over the 2-4pm slot.

Opening his final show, Wright said: “Last show, bit of pressure, got to make it a good one.”

After playing How Bizarre by OMC, Wright added: “No tension here, just fun, celebration and thanks to you.

“I am going to try and do my normal bits because I don’t want to go to pieces. I don’t want to be in bits but I might.”

The veteran host made an emotional personal address during his final show thanking his “dear listeners smashing and loyal.”

Music – George Michael – BBC Radio 1 – London
Superstar George Michael pictured with BBC Radio 1 DJ Steve Wright (PA)

“Thank you if you’ve ever seen your way to listening to us over 23 years at any time. Thank you, thank you and thank you again,” he said.

“Corny though it sounds, I quite like the way we’ve all helped each other get through some of our on-going problems together, the pandemic, the financial downturn, the ups and downs of life in the UK.

“Sometimes it has been very difficult for everybody. We’ve tried on this programme to bring just a little bit of light relief, a good genuine atmosphere, uplifting tunes, good conversation, a little bit of satire, we try to make the show unique and just be good company.

“I can only hope we have done that some of the time.

“Also really aware there are more things to think about than a radio show ending so I don’t want to be too self-indulgent. What I do want to do is celebrate the show’s success and long run and also mention that I’m not retiring, I am not retiring,” he said comically.

He later added: “Hands up for celebration and no regrets.”

TV presenter Richard Osman was among the celebrities paying tribute to Wright on Twitter: “Will be listening to Steve Wright’s final Radio 2 afternoon show today.

“He’s been entertaining me for nearly 40 years (no, not non-stop) and I’m looking forward to seeing where he goes next. Good luck Steve, and thank you!”

Comedian Matt Lucas wrote: “Goodbye Steve Wright In The Afternoon. A terrific broadcaster and always such a kind, engaged host.”

Tim Vine told how Wright would be “missed”, tweeting: “It’s the last Steve Wright in the Afternoon today on Radio2. It was such a great show to be on as a comedian.

“Steve was always so supportive and encouraging and just plain fun to be with. Thank you Steve and thank you @radiostimsmith too.”

Comedian Sue Perkins also tweeted: “Bon voyage to broadcasting legend Steve Wright on @BBCRadio2. A gent. Always a pleasure to be interviewed by him.”

Meanwhile Rob Brydon tweeted: “Steve Wright. Simply a GIANT of radio. #SteveWrightInTheAfternoon.”

BBC political editor Chris Mason, who took the role over from Laura Kuenssberg in May, made several tweets about what Steve Wright meant to him.

“From listening when it was me on the school run as a kid, to listening now when it’s me doing the school run for the Mason nippers: Steve Wright’s always been there. Making the day better. Constancy. Company. Humour. Energy.

“We’d listen on the school bus. Those regular moments: Now Playing Everywhere, Hands Up, the Factoids, the Oldies. The jingles. The show theme. And getting invited onto the show. Will forever be a career highlight for me, whatever I get to do. Sitting in the studio with Steve, Tim and Janey; magic moment for me.

“Put simply, Steve is a radio genius, one of our greatest ever broadcasters. Loved the Show.”

Broadcaster Wright, who announced the news live on his show in July that he “can’t hold the slot forever”, has since stressed he is not retiring.

Wright will continue to present Sunday Love Songs on BBC Radio Two and his Serious Jockin’ podcast will launch on November 4 on BBC Sounds.

He will also be presenting a special programme on Radio Two on National Album Day and more programmes including Christmas specials will be announced soon, the BBC have said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Sarah Jessica Parker shares emotional tribute to stepfather following his death (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sarah Jessica Parker shares emotional tribute to stepfather following his death
Beckham family congratulate matriarch Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show (Ian West/PA)
Beckham family congratulate matriarch Victoria after Paris Fashion Week show
Dua Lipa leads British talent announced for 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour (John Marshall/PA)
Dua Lipa leads lineup of British talent appearing on US festive tour
Actor James Nesbitt at home in south London before it was announced that he will receive an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year’s Honours List.
Political leaders and actors among those set to take part in Irish unity rally
Rappers Killer Mike, Meek Mill (shown) and Tyga were all present for the signing of a new bill that restricts the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court in California (Alamy/PA)
California governor signs bill to restrict use of rap lyrics in court
Andrea Bocelli performs alongside son and daughter at O2 Arena show (Suzan Moore/PA)
Andrea Bocelli performs alongside son and daughter at O2 Arena show
Sir Trevor McDonald (Ian West/PA)
Trevor McDonald teams up with Alexa to narrate inspiring black British stories
German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (Lionel Cironneau/AP)
Next year’s Met Gala will celebrate the late Karl Lagerfeld
Katya Jones and Tony Adams in rehearsals for the first show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Tony Adams reveals he went ‘completely blank’ during first Strictly performance
Mark Mardell (Roger Bolton’s Beeb Watch/PA)
Former BBC presenter Mark Mardell reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Zoe Matheson.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with piece on two Perthshire teen's participation in IFA World Championships Picture shows; Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.. N/A. Supplied by Gordon Currie. Date; Unknown
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks