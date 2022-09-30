Sam Smith and Kim Petras score chart success with new collaboration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras score chart success with new collaboration

By Press Association
September 30 2022, 6.02pm
Sam Smith and Kim Petras (PA)
Sam Smith and Kim Petras (PA)

Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made a divine collaboration debut in the UK singles chart after securing the top spot with their new track Unholy.

The electro-pop song by the British pop star and German singer has racked up 5.9 million streams since its release on September 22, according to the Official Charts Company.

This will be Smith’s eighth number one single but Petras’ first time topping the UK charts.

Their success pushes David Guetta and American singer Bebe Rexha’s dance track I’m Good (Blue) down to number two, though they claimed the title of most downloaded song of the week.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi also drops one place to number three with Forget Me, the lead single of his upcoming second studio album.

DJ Eliza Rose’s previously chart-topping house track B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) comes in at number four, while One Republic’s I Ain’t Worried takes fifth place.

Stormzy’s new track Mel Made Me Do It, which clocks in at seven minutes and 20 seconds, has entered the singles chart at number 12, making it the rapper’s 25th top 40 single and his first since his collaboration with rapper Dave in 2021.

Elsewhere in the albums chart, 5 Seconds Of Summer have narrowly claimed their third UK number one album with 5SOS5.

The fifth studio album from the Australian band clinched the top spot with 78% physical sales and was the most physically purchased and downloaded record in the UK this week.

The group – made up of Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin and Michael Clifford – reached the number one spot with their 2015 album Sounds Good Feels Good and their 2020 offering titled CALM.

Finishing closely behind at number two is London hip-hop collective D-Block Europe with their second studio album Lap 5.

The record was the most streamed album this week and only 1,300 chart units separated the top two groups.

Alternative rock band Sports Team take third place with their second studio album Gulp!, while Harry Styles’ chart-topping third album Harry’s House claims fourth.

Take That’s Mark Owen secures the fifth spot with his fifth solo studio album Land Of Dreams, which is his first top five album as a solo artist.

