Composer Hans Zimmer to reimagine his most famous film themes on new album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Composer Hans Zimmer to reimagine his most famous film themes on new album

By Press Association
October 7 2022, 12.04am
Hans Zimmer (Lee Kirby/PA)
Hans Zimmer (Lee Kirby/PA)

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer will release a double album featuring reimagined versions of his most famous film themes, from Dune to The Lion King and James Bond.

The two-hour record will feature new arrangements from modern Hollywood epics including The Dark Knight, Gladiator, Inception, No Time To Die, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Dunkirk.

The first single, The Last Samurai Suite from the 2003 film starring Ken Watanabe and Tom Cruise, is released on Friday.

The German-born, Los Angeles-based music producer recorded the new “suites” during his European concert tour of the same name in spring this year.

The album artwork for Hans Zimmer Live (Hans Zimmer/PA)

Recording took place over 10 nights and operated like a studio production, before Zimmer spent weeks mixing the album with his friend and producer Stephen Lipson.

Zimmer said: “I simply wanted to produce the best album.

“I wanted to create an opportunity for the music to breathe a little differently, in its own context.

“For this adventure, I am thrilled to have been joined by the greatest possible team of collaborators.”

Along with his 20-piece Disruptive Collective band featuring a number of long-time collaborators, Zimmer also worked with the Odessa Opera Orchestra and Choir on the project, which is titled Hans Zimmer Live.

The result is described as “an epic musical spectacle melding atmospheric classical arrangements and electronic elements into the powerful sound of a rock band”.

Zimmer also plays multiple instruments on the album.

It comes after the BBC announced a new 60-minute documentary looking back on the composer’s four-decade career.

The documentary, titled Hans Zimmer – Hollywood Rebel, promises to provide “unprecedented access” to Zimmer and will air on BBC Two on Sunday October 16 at 9pm.

Hans Zimmer Live will be available from March 3 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
Starter of king prawn cocktail at Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes
Restaurant review: The Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes makes for the perfect lunch spot for…
tahini
Foodies on foot: What did I make of these four dishes from Tahini in…
The five-course meal guests were served at The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at…
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles claims biggest single and album of the year so far
The Menu Food & Drink Awards at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
The Menu Awards: 37 best pictures from 2022 event
Hugh Bonneville during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Hugh Bonneville says Downton Abbey marked a ‘strange gear shift’ in his career
Crime author Peter Robinson has died aged 72 (Martina Bocchio/Awakening/Alamy/PA)
Crime author Peter Robinson dies aged 72
Joey Essex has signed up to Dancing on Ice (Ian West/PA)
Joey Essex and Drag Race star The Vivienne join Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up
Graham Norton will reveal the Eurovision host city (Matt Crossick/PA)
Graham Norton to announce host city of Eurovision 2023 on BBC’s The One Show

Most Read

1
Jim Malone and Lynn McTaggart, Mill O' Mains Foodbank. Image: Kim Cessford.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Police closed the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: David Wardle.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Stuart Nowrie ploughed the truck through a fence into Mr Paterson's garden.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Perthshire provides the backdrop to parts of the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Road surface repairs on Longhaugh Road after a water pipe burst on Wednesday.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A new ?6 million building in Dundee's Murraygate has been unveiled to the public Picture shows; The newly constructed building on Dundee's Murraygate. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Donna Stewart with the rubbish on Hillbank Place. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Courier News - Food and Drink Awards - Lesley Taylor story - CR0036405 - Group pic of award winners on the night. Picture Shows; the happy winners after the presenatation, 06th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Maria Mills. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 05/10/2022
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Rosemount Stables. Image: Savills.
Wonderful converted stable in rural Angus has clocktower and beautiful courtyard
Performers on the Royal Mile Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 2019
The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story
Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone…
Stephen Ratomski in the studio
Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches
Handing over Nova Zembla artefacts to the McManus: - l to r - Dr Matthew Ylitalo, Dr Matthew Ayre and Julie McCombie (Social History Curator), McManus Collections Unit, Barrack Street, Dundee.
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
Hans Zimmer (Lee Kirby/PA)
The inverted pyramid: why newspaper paragraphs often consist of a single sentence
Starter of king prawn cocktail at Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes
Restaurant review: The Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes makes for the perfect lunch spot for…
Councillor William Robertson at Loch Leven Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'Raw sewage' in Loch Leven leaves wildlife bosses 'extremely concerned'

Editor's Picks