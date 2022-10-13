Queen release lost song featuring Freddie Mercury for first time in eight years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen release lost song featuring Freddie Mercury for first time in eight years

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 11.16am
Queen – Face It Alone (Queen/PA)
Queen – Face It Alone (Queen/PA)

Queen have released a lost song featuring their late band member Freddie Mercury for the first time in more than eight years.

Face It Alone was originally recorded during the British rock band’s 1988 sessions for their album The Miracle, but remained among those that did not make the final cut.

It was later rediscovered when the band’s production and archive team returned to the sessions to work on the upcoming reissue of the album.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The lost track features Queen’s late frontman Freddie Mercury (PA)

The single is the first new song released featuring Mercury since 2014’s Queen Forever album which included three previously unheard tracks with the singer titled Let Me In Your Heart Again, Love Kills and There Must Be More to Life Than This.

The former Queen frontman died from Aids-related complications in 1991 at the age of 45.

The classic rock band – comprising of Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon – were founded in 1970 and created hit tracks together including Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You.

Speaking of the rediscovered track, May said: “I’m happy that our team were able to find this track.

“After all these years, it’s great to hear all four of us, yes, Deacy is there too, working in the studio on a great song idea which never quite got completed… until now.”

Taylor added: “We’d kind of forgotten about this track but there it was, this little gem.

“It’s wonderful, a real discovery. It’s a very passionate piece.”

The song’s arrival comes ahead of the November 18 reissue of the band’s 13th album The Miracle, first released in 1989.

The album – which included tracks I Want It All, Breakthru and The Invisible Man – reached number one in the UK at the time.

It will now be available in an eight-disc collector’s edition box set format.

Among its contents, the expanded set includes The Miracle Sessions, an hour-plus disc of further previously unreleased recordings including six unpublished songs.

It also includes the band’s spoken exchanges on the studio floor in London and Montreux, giving a revealing window into the four members’ creative process and their personal relationships.

Queen’s The Miracle collector’s edition will be available from November 18.

